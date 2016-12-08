FOOTBALL: After impressive results at the 2016 BISP Soccer Sevens hosted at British International School, Phuket (BISP), where the home teams won three titles, the U13 and U15 Boys BISP Cruzeiro High Performance teams were in action again last weekend playing in the 4th Phuket International Cup.

Thursday 8 December 2016, 11:12AM

The BISP Cruzeiro U15 and U13 High Performance teams.

Hosted at the Thanyapura Sports Centre, this 11-aside tournament took place on December 2-4, and featured teams from Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and Thailand.

BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy Head Coach Jonathas Candido said, “Both BISP Cruzeiro teams performed admirably, and we are pleased with the results especially because we played using younger players to give to them game experience.”

The BISP Cruzeiro U13s finished in second place after a tense final game where they tied 1-1, only losing on penalties.

“The U15s had a very challenging tournament,” said Coach Jonathas. “Their biggest obstacle was managing and responding to the physical nature of play in the tournament. But after playing a great game in the final, the win was well deserved.

“Both BISP Cruzeiro teams played to their established game plan and tried to dominate by playing at a swift pace,” he said.

In addition to winning the U15 title and runner-up in the U13s, BISP Cruzeiro’s U15 player from Brazil, Andre Piterman, was named best player in the competition, while Nicolai Skoglund won the Golden Boot Trophy as top scorer.

“The sportsmanship and commitment from all the players was outstanding and the tournament was carried out in a professional atmosphere,” said BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy Goalkeeping Coach Fred Bragaglia.

“Overall this was a wonderful learning experience for our students,” said Coach Candido, “and the boys are looking forward to applying the lessons learned in future competitions.”

For more information about football at BISP visit: www.bisphuket.ac.th/football