ATHLETICS: It’s time to get your running shoes out and start training as British International School, Phuket is to host a charity run on Sunday May 28 with the start time scheduled for 4pm.

Wednesday 22 March 2017, 11:21AM

The event is open to all runners. Photo: brett lohmeyer/Flickr

The event is called “BISP Run the Hour” and is open to all ages. There will be two races held on campus over a closed 1 kilometre loop.

Race 1 - 2km Fun Run - 2 laps of the course

Race 2 - Run the Hour - runners have one hour to complete as many 1km loops as possible. Runners can do this in their own way – run for the whole hour or stop for some breaks. How far can you go?

The run will be a great cross training opportunity for any team sport players, a real target for beginners to train for and a unique challenge for seasoned runners.

The school has created this as a real school community event – family friendly with food and live music, and they hope spectators who turn out will create a great atmosphere with cheers, banners and placards.

With the 2km option there is a chance for everyone to get involved, but even if you are not tempted to run, keep the date free to come and support the event!

Prices:

2km Fun Run – B200 including medal and food

Run the Hour – B350including T-shirt, medal and food

All profits from the run will go to the BISP Project Restart charity which is a student-driven initiative to help children in devastated or impoverished areas, and their first campaign has been to help restart a school in Nepal following the Gorkha earthquake.

You can register online https://goo.gl/forms/qud9xz9jLrLz1Zim2 – and pay at the Community Information and Support Office in the Primary foyer (Gate 1).

For more information contact running@bisphuket.ac.th