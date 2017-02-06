TENNIS: The weekend of Jan 25-26 saw five players from BISP competing in the Krasea tennis event in Bangkok.

Monday 6 February 2017, 11:31AM

BISP Tennis Academy player Ig in action at the Krasea event.

Birdy, Zach and Ig were all competing in the 8 & Under event; whilst Att and Timofei competed in the 12 & Under event.

Timofei was competing in his first ever ranking event and did well to get through the first round before losing to the No. 4 seed.

Att also passed the first round but again the second round was a step too far at this stage.

In the 8 & under event, Zach really troubled the No. 3 player in Thailand before losing out 5-3, 4-1 in the second round.

With more competition experience Zach will surely begin to turn these close matches into victories, having six sudden death deuce games. All three players are constantly improving and are expected to do even better in future tournaments.

Highlights of the weekend included seeing both Ig & Birdy from Year 3, become winners, for the first time, in the boys and girls 8 & Under events.

It was very pleasing to see the BISP players showing very good technique and footwork; with many parents from other schools commenting on how good the players are.

Ig was comfortable winner of the girls event playing with real tactical ability above her years and defeated the No. 5 ranked girl in Thailand 4-2, 4-1 to claim 1st place.

Birdy keeps improving with every competition and on his way to victory he beat the No. 1 ranked player in Thailand 5-3, 4-2 before becoming champion against the No. 3 ranked player in Thailand with a 5-3, 4-1 victory.

Well done to all the players and also all the coaches that give countless hours to make this possible.

Like the players, the BISP/RPT Tennis is going from strength to strength. Already several of the young stars in the BISP academy are rated in the top 10 in Thailand in their age groups.

For more information contact laustrin@bisphuket.ac.th