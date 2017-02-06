Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP Tennis Academy players shine at Krasea event

TENNIS: The weekend of Jan 25-26 saw five players from BISP competing in the Krasea tennis event in Bangkok.

The Phuket News

Monday 6 February 2017, 11:31AM

BISP Tennis Academy player Ig in action at the Krasea event.
BISP Tennis Academy player Ig in action at the Krasea event.

Birdy, Zach and Ig were all competing in the 8 & Under event; whilst Att and Timofei competed in the 12 & Under event.

Timofei was competing in his first ever ranking event and did well to get through the first round before losing to the No. 4 seed.

Att also passed the first round but again the second round was a step too far at this stage.

In the 8 & under event, Zach really troubled the No. 3 player in Thailand before losing out 5-3, 4-1 in the second round.

With more competition experience Zach will surely begin to turn these close matches into victories, having six sudden death deuce games. All three players are constantly improving and are expected to do even better in future tournaments.

Highlights of the weekend included seeing both Ig & Birdy from Year 3, become winners, for the first time, in the boys and girls 8 & Under events.

Coast Beach Club

It was very pleasing to see the BISP players showing very good technique and footwork; with many parents from other schools commenting on how good the players are.

Ig was comfortable winner of the girls event playing with real tactical ability above her years and defeated the No. 5 ranked girl in Thailand 4-2, 4-1 to claim 1st place.

Birdy keeps improving with every competition and on his way to victory he beat the No. 1 ranked player in Thailand 5-3, 4-2 before becoming champion against the No. 3 ranked player in Thailand with a 5-3, 4-1 victory.

Well done to all the players and also all the coaches that give countless hours to make this possible.

Like the players, the BISP/RPT Tennis is going from strength to strength. Already several of the young stars in the BISP academy are rated in the top 10 in Thailand in their age groups.

For more information contact laustrin@bisphuket.ac.th

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

@Sir Burr, what kind of license a thai speedboat driver and longtail tourist boat driver needs?...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

@Capt B. Incorrect. You need a second class helmsman's license....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

We don't need Eva Joly here as there is no corruption on Phuket. Inspector Jacques Clouseau would be the obvious choice to lead any investigation ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

I was there at that very moment when she and her partner arrived at Kata Beach. my heart goes out to the deceased, her partner and all the people who...(Read More)

Phuket man dead as tyre blowout slams pickup truck into power pole

Could have been drunk as a skunk at 4:30am and/or speeding probably more likely so lost control even if the tyre popped but any lame excuse will do as...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

In Thailand it is law that the person operating the Personal Water Craft must have a Thai Captain's Certificate or internationally recognized Capt...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

People can go to Surin or Laem Sing where you can do anything you want. The laws do not apply up here... except sometimes...but usually not. I think...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

Yes you can drink beer on the beach, But this greedy vendors are NOT a Law to sell beer or food or nothing on the beach in Thailand, and I am very ver...(Read More)

Thai man, 18, in serious condition following Phuket drive-by shooting

So the very astute Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter..." Freekin genius! And here I was thinking it was ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

As much as all of us farang care about this senseless death and waste of life, we still need to face the fact that the jetski thug mafia is in charge ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.