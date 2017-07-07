SUPER SIX SERIES: Following on from the resounding success of their annual Soccer 7s tournament, which last year saw its 15th edition, British International School, Phuket (BISP) are excited to announce that this year the Soccer 7s will form part of a new Super Six Series which will feature a further five sports using a similar format and is hoped will attract the same interest as the popular Soccer 7s.

An exciting three-on-three basketball format will be one of the features of the BISP Super Six Series.

The new Super Six Series will commence in October with a golf tournament, and will be also feature international schools from the Asia-Pacific region competing against each other at basketball, football, tennis, swimming and duathlon (swimming and running).

Speaking to The Phuket News in a recent interview, BISP’s Director of Sport Jeff LaMantia said, “The first event to kick-off our first Super Six Series will be a golf tournament. Although we don’t have a course on campus, we do have a great relationship with Laguna Golf Phuket and they will be the host venue for the tournament scheduled to take place in October.

“Invites will be sent out to all those schools on our database and I’m hoping that it will receive a positive response,” LaManta said.

The golf tournament will then be followed by the annual BISP Soccer 7s, and this year’s edition is looking to be the biggest one to-date.

“We already have 174 teams lined up to take part in the Soccer 7s this year,” said LaMantia.

“This is 30 more teams than we had last year, but when the time comes we may find that some teams drop out, which will be a lot better situation for the school to deal with. But if it comes to it, we are looking for a supporting venue to help us should the numbers exceed those that we can cope with here at the campus,” he added.

Turning his attention to the basketball, the dates for which have yet to be set in concrete, LaMantia said that it would be a three-on-three tournament, a format which the school has used previously.

“We hosted a three-on-three tournament this year and I believe that we are one of the only international schools in the region that hosts this format of basketball.

“The three-on-three format, which is played on a court half the size of a normal court, has now been accepted for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but this will be in addition to the normal basketball format,” he said.

When asked why the three-on-three format was their preferred format, LaMantia explained, “Our Head Basketball Coach Jamie Blake came up with the idea to use this format, but there are a few different reasons why.

“Firstly it is a much quicker game than the usual format as it only has one 10-minute playing period. It will also allow for smaller teams to compete against bigger schools as it obviously uses less players,” he said.

“Furthermore, it is also a much more exciting format as music is played as the games are played which really builds up crowd excitement,” he added.

With regards to the tennis, LaMantia said that the would be a 4s or fast format.

This shortened format offers a “fast” alternative to tennis, with four points, four games and four rules: there are no advantage scores, lets are played, tie-breakers apply at three games all and the first to four games wins the set.

As mentioned previously the number of teams attending the Soccer 7s has been phenomenal and LaMantia says that the praise for hosting such a successful event goes out to the entire team at BISP.

“We have a really good team here at BISP which not only included the sports department but also our events team who work closely together to run such a professional event.

“We make sure that as soon as our guests step on the ground here in Phuket everything runs as smoothly for them as possible,” he said.

“It is down to all visiting schools to arrange their flights, but we have people who support the accommodation arrangements and it is down to BISP to transport the visitors if and when required.

“We also ensure that all food and drinks are provided for all team members when they are here taking part in the competition,” he added.

With regard to preparation time put into hosting such events, LaMantia explained, “There is a lot of time and effort put in to host events such as the Soccer 7s. Pretty much as soon as the event is over we start preparing for the next year event.

“We will send out invites in the January or February and then when we return from the summer break in August we will be all hands on deck getting ready for the event in November,” he said.

Look out for more detailed information on the inaugural BISP Super Six Series and all the sports involved in coming issues of The Phuket News.