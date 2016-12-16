Friday 16 December 2016, 09:14AM

It has been announced that British International School, Phuket (BISP) Year 10 student Ravipon 'Est' Sangaworawong has been recognized as an outstanding Thai student who has represented the country positively on the international stage.

As well as being a student at BISP, Est is also a member of the BISP Swim Academy, and has represented Thailand. The award is organized by the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand, and marks Thailand Children's Day.

Est will receive his award in person from Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at a ceremony on 14 January 2017, which will be held at the Prime Minister's residence in Bangkok. Congratulations to Est on his deserved award.

Further good news for BISP students came on Tuesday, November 22, when the Cambridge International Examinations held the annual Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards at Bangkok Prep School.

BISP Secondary School Principal Mr Meredith and IGCSE Coordinator Miss Newton supported the two BISP award winners as they collected their Top in Thailand awards. They are:

Foreign Language French: Maximilien Cloesen

International Mathematics: Raksina Phongsermsuk

“Congratulations to both winners,” said Mr Meredith. “It should be recognised that Raksina entered the examination as an early entry candidate. She will sit for the remainder of her IGCSE examinations in May and June 2017. Additional congratulations to Maximilien who this year also received the BISP Orange Riband award for the top student of Year 11.”

BISP has now taken out the Top in Thailand prize for International Mathematics in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Asked how he felt about winning the Top in Thailand award for Foreign Language French, Maximilien Cloesen said: “I am fortunate and grateful to have been taught by excellent teachers who know the Cambridge IGCSE French curriculum very well and I feel honoured to have been awarded with the Top in Thailand certificate.

“Studying IGCSE courses was challenging but I learnt that endeavour and motivation always leads to success. There is still a great deal of work ahead but obtaining this certificate is definitely a very significant milestone.”

Top in Thailand award winner for International Mathematics Raksina Phongsermsuk said, “At first, I felt really shocked to hear that I had won the Top in Thailand award. It was a very pleasant surprise. Then I felt a real sense of accomplishment as I had been putting a lot of effort into maths. It made me feel more confident in my skills and myself.”