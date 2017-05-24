For several years the Key Stage 3 students at the British International School Phuket have sat voice examinations of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA).

Friday 26 May 2017, 10:00AM

These are a compulsory component of the Drama course and all students are examined by an external examiner who comes to Phuket for a two-week session expressly for this purpose.

Lamda offers many examinations but the school chooses to test students on “Speaking in Public”.

The examination tests formal speech and informal conversation.

In practice, the student prepares a speech in advance for the external examiner. The “conversation” is between the student and the examiner.

Students take it very seriously, and for most it is their first experience of an external examination.

Three pass certificates are awarded: Pass, Merit and Distinction.

Each year the number of Merits and Distinctions has increased steadily, with 72% of Year 7 students obtaining these top two grades, 87% of Year 8 students and 86% of Year 9 students at this level in 2017.

In Year 9, Polina Cherdantseva achieved an outstanding 99%, all the more impressive given she joined us as part of the English as a second language curriculum.

Does it matter? It is certainly a useful certificate to obtain because the examination is recognised as a part of the documentation that can be included in university applications.

However, more importantly, it emphasizes the value of clear communication and develops the skill of speaking well whether in a public address or in conversation.

Does it work? Rebecca Preen a Year 12 student honed her public speaking skills through the Lamda program and this year won the English Speaking contest for ages 16-20 in Thailand.

As the youngest competitor this was quite an achievement, and she was flown to London for a week-long workshop and competition as Thailand’s representative to take part in the world competition.

Again, among the youngest of competitors she performed excellently and proved to be a great credit to her country.



