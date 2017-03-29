Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BISP students all set to perform ‘Guys and Dolls’

After months of rehearsals BISP secondary students will be taking to the stage this coming Monday, April 3, for their first performance of the classic Broadway show ‘Guys and Dolls’.

Mark Knowles

Wednesday 29 March 2017, 02:35PM

Performances in the BISP auditorium will take place on, Monday April 3, Tuesday April 4 and Wednesday April 5 at 6pm, with a matinee performance on Tuesday April 4 at 1pm.
Performances in the BISP auditorium will take place on, Monday April 3, Tuesday April 4 and Wednesday April 5 at 6pm, with a matinee performance on Tuesday April 4 at 1pm.

The lively musical is full of memorable song and dance numbers like ‘Sit down you’re rockin’ the boat’ and ‘Luck be a Lady tonight’.

Paulette Wilkinson, BISP’s Head of Performing Arts, said the 50 students from Year 7-12 involved on stage and behind the scenes have been incredibly busy with preparations and rehearsals.

Ms Wilkinson said the musical was a perfect choice to showcase the talents of all the Drama and Music students involved.

“We needed something that suited the older singers who we knew would want to take part. We have a really strong cast in both the major and minor roles and the students are really grasping the humour required to bring the story to life,” she said.

A band made up of students and teachers from the school and around the island will be belting out the tunes for the performers while the backstage crew will be busy helping with set and costume changes – putting everyone to the test on show night.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“The students take Drama and Music lessons throughout their school life, so the show will call on all the skills they have developed over a long period of time.

“The students love the big song-and-dance numbers and the humour of the words... so it’s been an exciting project for everyone involved,” Ms Wilkinson added.


Performances in the BISP auditorium will take place on, Monday April 3, Tuesday April 4 and Wednesday April 5 at 6pm, with a matinee performance on Tuesday April 4 at 1pm.

Tickets cost B250 for adults and B100 for students and can be purchased from the BISP Information Office in the Primary Foyer.

 

 
