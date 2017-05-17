Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BISP student skis to 9th in French championship

SKIING: British International School, Phuket (BISP) year 10 student Justin Reid finished 9th in the National French Skiing Championships run by the École de Ski Français (ESF).

Wednesday 17 May 2017, 09:55AM

Justin finished 9th in the National French Skiing Championships and 6th in the Aiglon College Cup.
Justin finished 9th in the National French Skiing Championships and 6th in the Aiglon College Cup.

France has long been one of the top Alpine nations and attracts huge numbers to ski racing. There are currently over 140,000 registered ski racers in the French race system, so it’s competitive by anyone’s game.

The Ski d’Or competition takes place annually. With thousands of entries, the competition is vast and made up of over 3000 qualifying races held weekly between Dec-March in the ski resorts in France, which culminate in a grand final in April.

Only the top 200 racers per age category from each ski school secure a place at the National Final.

The stakes are high, there is no room for error – one slip and you are out.

To secure a place in the grand final, Justin secured six top three places at regional races in both slalom and giant slalom in Avoriaz between in January-February.

Unit - 27

In the final, held in Montgenèvre in April, Justin came 9th in the U16 male Grand Slalom. With less than a second between the top 10 boys, the standard was fierce. From a starting field of over 14,000 this was a great result for Justin.

Alongside racing on the French circuit, Justin secured 6th place in the Aiglon College Cup in Switzerland and 7th in the British Schools Challenge Cup in Italy in March.

With many of the world’s top U18 skiers attending schools in the Alps, the standard of competition is very high.

Justin, who has been skiing since aged three and now lives in Phuket, taking training interludes in the winter to train with the British Ski Academy in Italy and with the ESF in Avoriaz.

 

 
