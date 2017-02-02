SKIING: British International School, Phuket Year 10 student Justin Reid was back racing slalom and giant slalom in the Anglo Scottish Cup and British Ski Academy Championships, sponsored by Artemis in Pila in the Italian Alps last month.

Justin Reid seen here in action in in the Italian Alps last month.

Justin was one of only three top 10 skiers in the U16 Boys category to complete all eight runs in two Giant Slalom and two Slalom races and ranked 7th/8th in every race.

This is a great come back after having missed all last winter due to a broken femur which Reid suffered in Dec 2015.

Reid is also the only one top 10 competitor not to live in an Alpine country during the winter.

Furthermore, he has been a member of the English Schools National Ski Team since aged 10 and skiing since he was three years old. He trains in France and Italy.