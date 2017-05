Start From: Sunday 28 May 2017, 04:00PM to Sunday 28 May 2017, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BISP is hosting a charity run called BISP Run the Hour and is open to all ages. There will be two races held on campus over a closed 1km loop. All profits will go to the BISP Project Restart charity which is a student-driven initiative to help children in devastated or impoverished areas, and their first campaign has been to help restart a school in Nepal following the Gorkha earthquake. More info contact running@bisphuket.ac.th.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live89.5