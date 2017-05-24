In response to the 2015 earthquake tragedy in Nepal, students and staff of British International School Phuket banded together and organized several events over time to successfully raise more than B500,000 towards the cost of building a school there.

Friday 26 May 2017, 11:00AM

The disaster claimed about 9,000 lives, displaced three million people and destroyed half a million homes. Moreover, 8,000 schools were damaged and 20,000 classrooms completely destroyed.

‘Project Restart’ was formed in June of 2015 and by the year-end, over B350,000 had been raised by the team.

The ‘Project Restart’ Committee would like to further the cause and invite all members of the community to get involved, either directly by joining the committee or helping with future fundraising activities such as the ‘BISP Run the Hour’ on Sunday, May 28.

Back in February, BISP’s Iain Richardson visited Nepal and met with representatives of a UK-based charity “In Your Hands”, which is focussed on re-building schools, aiding the development of education through link schools, volunteers and teaching support as well as the health and well-being of the communities.

Mr Richardson also met with the Nepali “The Mandala Organization”, which has already started building more than 200 earthquake-resistant houses and schools for needy victims of the earthquake in remote areas of Sindhupalchowk.

The two organisations have joined hands to forge links with schools in remote regions of Eastern Nepal to provide funds for reconstruction, teaching resources and teacher training.

BISP will be working closely with both in the future to ensure that the funds raised will be used to maximum effect.



