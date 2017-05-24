Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP’s ‘Project Restart’ helping schools in post-earthquake Nepal

In response to the 2015 earthquake tragedy in Nepal, students and staff of British International School Phuket banded together and organized several events over time to successfully raise more than B500,000 towards the cost of building a school there.

The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2017, 11:00AM

The disaster claimed about 9,000 lives, displaced three million people and destroyed half a million homes. Moreover, 8,000 schools were damaged and 20,000 classrooms completely destroyed.

‘Project Restart’ was formed in June of 2015 and by the year-end, over B350,000 had been raised by the team.

The ‘Project Restart’ Committee would like to further the cause and invite all members of the community to get involved, either directly by joining the committee or helping with future fundraising activities such as the ‘BISP Run the Hour’ on Sunday, May 28.

Back in February, BISP’s Iain Richardson visited Nepal and met with representatives of a UK-based charity “In Your Hands”, which is focussed on re-building schools, aiding the development of education through link schools, volunteers and teaching support as well as the health and well-being of the communities.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Mr Richardson also met with the Nepali “The Mandala Organization”, which has already started building more than 200 earthquake-resistant houses and schools for needy victims of the earthquake in remote areas of Sindhupalchowk.

The two organisations have joined hands to forge links with schools in remote regions of Eastern Nepal to provide funds for reconstruction, teaching resources and teacher training.

BISP will be working closely with both in the future to ensure that the funds raised will be used to maximum effect.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai Immigration 90-day reporting service goes offline – again

A Phuket Immigration official, ...who declined to be named...? Why is that a thai government public spokesman not want to be named? Always so strang...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Pauly44: I agree with you! A real light rail track could be created at Patong, ( even as a tourist attraction) and I mean a local very light rail li...(Read More)

Phuket Police chief warns against breach of new Computer Act

wow, a fine of 200,000 thb for saying/publishing something what suppose to be free to do according international treaties signed by Thailand. Which T...(Read More)

Areas in Phuket Town to have water shut off tomorrow

So good public are informed in advance. And that is the way it suppose to be. Yesterday there were parts of Chalong without electricity from 09:15...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Phuket can't have its cake and eat it to, they MUST give back & come up with a long term solution to their transport problems which are deeply...(Read More)

Fingerprinting for SIMs made mandatory

Sir Burr, you are correct, 1984 is here and now. Every assault on our freedom is done under the guise of "security". This will not reduce th...(Read More)

Army chief hints ‘Kotee’ behind blast

Anyone feels comfortable when police/army authorities 'believe' or 'hint'? To me, it is not professional, at least not in releasing s...(Read More)

Army chief hints ‘Kotee’ behind blast

Discover Thainess: Of course we are not entirely sure. Not sure at all as long one can use a foreign SIM card in his phone. ( easy, even for thai i...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Many, many years ago, I drove often to Patong for dinner in small thai restaurants at Nanai Road, side soi's at Beach road. That were years you s...(Read More)

Army chief hints ‘Kotee’ behind blast

Have I missed something here? Whilst I fully understand the govt wanting to have sims registered as they can be used in setting off IEDs, surely there...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.