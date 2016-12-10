TENNIS: Last month, players from the BISP RPT Tennis Academy at British International School, Phuket (BISP) entered the LTAT Tennis Masters event for the first time.

Chathu Nilaweera –Year 7 (left) and Vichi Nilaweera – Year 5.

Taking place in Bangkok from Monday 14 November through Saturday 19 November, the event was for the top 16 players in Thailand in each age group to compete for the number one spot. BISP was represented by Kevin Hansen in Year 10, James van Herzeele (Year 9), Chathu Nilaweera (Year 7), Anzac (Year 6), and Vichi Nilaweera (Year 5).

“BISP students entered three events, taking one title and coming runner-up in another – a big achievement,” said BISP RPT Tennis Academy Head Coach Lee Austrin.

In the U10s final Vichi lost out 4-1, 4-2, while in the U12s final his brother Chathu won 4-1, 4-2 to take the title.

“We also had 13 and 14 year-olds – James and Kevin – competing in the U16 event, so they were playing an age category up. In James’ case he still has another 3 years to play this age group,” added Coach Austrin.

“Next year we hope to have many more entries across the events. Well done to all that took part and a big thank you to Coach TJ for helping all week and also all the parents for being so supportive to all the players!”

For more information about tennis at BISP, visit: www.bisphuket.ac.th/tennis