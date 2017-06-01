Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BISP’s inaugural Run the Hour a huge success

CHARITY: Last Sunday (May 28), the inaugural Run the Hour Event was held at British International School, Phuket on the specially created 1 kilometre course.

Thursday 1 June 2017, 02:21PM

The atmosphere on the course and among spectators was fantastic with big cheers for the runners and live commentary from MC Luke Curtis.
The atmosphere on the course and among spectators was fantastic with big cheers for the runners and live commentary from MC Luke Curtis.

After eight hours of continuous rain throughout the day, the skies cleared just as the event was due to start. The year 7 and 8 concert band opened the programme with a stirring rendition of Chariots of Fire and then the 2km fun run, which was enjoyed by families and serious competitors alike, got underway.

The atmosphere on the course and among spectators was fantastic with big cheers for the runners and live commentary from MC Luke Curtis.

First male to finish was Josh Barnhurst and the first female home was Linn Helbing.

After the conclusion on the 2km race, the track was cleared for Run the Hour – a unique event where runners attempted to complete as many 1km loops as they could in an hour.

The tension before the start was palpable with athletes wondering how they would respond to this challenge and finalising their strategies. The field was split into three lanes so that each runner could have their laps individually counted and runners soon fell into the habit of crossing the line in the correct lane.

Boggy sections on the field added an extra cross-country-style dimension to the race and the runners came to know a small incline on the course well as they had to deal with it on each of their laps.

One of the benefits of the multi-lap format was that drinks were available every km and each lap finished in front of the cheers and applause of the spectators.

As the clock counted down the rule that allowed runners to finish the lap they were on meant that careful planning could allow them the chance to add to their total.

At the finish of the hour several pairs of runners opted to cross the line together and the sight of sore legs showed exactly how hard the competitors had run.

The overall male winner was Thitinan Thongdee with a grand total of 14 laps in 1:01:42 and the female prize was shared by Annie Pedroni and Rebecca Frith who both ran 13 laps in 1:05:06, but there were many more trophies awarded for age category places and some inspiring performances from younger runners.

The event has unanimously been hailed as a success offering both a family friendly run and a challenge which really allowed more serious runners to test themselves. The BISP location was a wonderful location for the event and entrants were a mix of school families and local runners. The organisers are already planning next year's event and Run the Hour looks set to become a permanent fixture on Phuket’s running calendar.  

 

 
