Their teams made three out of a possible four finals, with the boys’ football team taking gold.
Unfortunately, the boys’ basketball team fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the semi-finals after winning three out of four pool games.
The girls’ football team was strong throughout pool play but unlucky in the final, losing in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.
The basketball girls overcame a tough schedule to qualify for their final, but lost out to Penang.
The tournament featured 10 international schools from around Asia, including newcomers to the competition this year – British International School, Manila, Uplands Penang and British International School, Guangzhou.
Well done to all players and coaches involved.
Final Results
Boys Football 1st
Girls Football 2nd
Girls Basketball 2nd
Boys Basketball 6th
