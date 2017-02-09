FOOTBALL/BASKETBALL: Late on Sunday evening (Feb 5), 37 students from the British International School, Phuket (BISP) returned home after a memorable and successful weekend of competition at the Senior Games in Pattaya.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 11:33AM

The basketball girls overcame a tough schedule to qualify for their final, but lost out to Penang.

Their teams made three out of a possible four finals, with the boys’ football team taking gold.

Unfortunately, the boys’ basketball team fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the semi-finals after winning three out of four pool games.

The girls’ football team was strong throughout pool play but unlucky in the final, losing in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

The basketball girls overcame a tough schedule to qualify for their final, but lost out to Penang.

The tournament featured 10 international schools from around Asia, including newcomers to the competition this year – British International School, Manila, Uplands Penang and British International School, Guangzhou.

Well done to all players and coaches involved.

For more information, contact JamieBlake: jblake@bisphuket.ac.th

Final Results

Boys Football 1st

Girls Football 2nd

Girls Basketball 2nd

Boys Basketball 6th

For a full list of results please check the school Facebook page.