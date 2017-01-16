Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

BISP hosts first LTAT Ranking tennis event

TENNIS: British International School, Phuket (BISP) was proud to host the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT), Under His Majesty’s Patronage over the weekend of January 7-8.

Monday 16 January 2017, 10:40AM

BISP’s Jeff LaMantia (centre) with BISP Tennis academy players.
BISP’s Jeff LaMantia (centre) with BISP Tennis academy players.

This was the first LTAT ranking event hosted at BISP for boys and girls from 8 years through to 18 years. It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to take part in this tournament and for many to experience their first ranking event.

Tennis Head Coach Lee Austrin said, “Well done to all BISP players that competed in the weekend’s ranking event. It was a real pleasure to see how far many have came in such a short space of time.

“They all competed well, represented themselves and the school with class and showed great sportsmanship.

“BISP had many semi-finalists but the highlights of the weekend were, Benjamin (Bigben) winning the 8 and Under event, Kevin runner up in the boys 16 and Under event and Mila also runner up in the 8 and Under girls event” Austrin said.

“Well done to all players and we look forward to having many more events at our school,” he added.

To see more photos and videos from the event follow their Facebook page or Flickr

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.