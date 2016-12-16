GOLF: Congratulations to British International School, Phuket student and BISP Golf Academy player Sebastian Sawtell, who took third place (second gross runner-up) at the recent 2016 Blue Canyon Club Championships, held at the club in Thalang on December 11.

Friday 16 December 2016, 10:32AM

Sebastian Sawtell (left) took third place (second gross runner-up) at the recent 2016 Blue Canyon Club Championships.

“The tournament was played off the championship black tees, with a very difficult and long course setup,” said BISP Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates, “so to finish third in an open age men’s event as a 13-year-old is an excellent result.”

With more than 100 competitors in the members-only event, Sebastian was the youngest player in his bracket.

“Sebastian has worked very hard at improving his game since he joined the academy at the start of the year, and we are very pleased with his progress, “added Coach Bates.

“This third place is impressive, but now it’s back to training.”

