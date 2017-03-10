Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BISP early entry students get the worm at exams

Congratulations are due to the British International School, Phuket’s (BISP) early entry IGCSE Biology and International Mathematics students who sat their IGCSE exams early, in November 2016, rather than June 2017 and achieved some exceptional results.

Wednesday 22 March 2017, 10:00AM

BISP early entry IGCSE Biology and International Mathematics students achieved excellent scores in their exams.

In Biology, 54% of students received an A+, and 42% of students received an A.
In International Mathematics, 44% of students received an A+, and 56% of students received an A.

The outstanding results are the culmination of nearly three years of hard work. The students began working towards the goal of early entry in Year 9 and accelerated in Year 10.

Students will continue in Science to take IGCSE Physics and Chemistry, and those in Mathematics will continue to Additional Mathematics, which will then prove an excellent starting point for the IB Diploma course in the subsequent year. Thanks go to Mr Richardson and Mr Chambers for leading the classes.

In other BISP news, last Friday (Mar 3), 12 BISP top KS3 mathematicians participated in the 3rd annual Phuket Island Mathematics Contest, this year hosted by UWCT.

Students were challenged throughout the course of the day with a wide variety of activities, from a fast-paced and physical “Energiser” round to an outdoor “Maths Trail”, as well as a “Mathematical Catchphrase”.

BISP students were joined by students from UWCT, HeadStart and Kajonkiet and worked excellently in their mixed teams.

Particular congratulations go to BISP Round Winners, Caterina, Baimon and Prae, all from Year 7 and Bai from Year 9. All four girls achieved individual medals for their excellence, in addition to their certificates of participation.

Last Saturday (Mar 3), BISP also hosted the International History Bee and Bowl competition where 35 students from BISP and HeadStart took part in the exciting quiz competition.
The Bowl (team competition) results per divisions were:

The Varsity Division gold went to HeadStart. The BISP Varsity Team took the silver (Daniel Pedroni, Samuel Bancroft, Lea Margo, Carlos Dias Neto, Andrew Smith).

The Junior Varsity gold went to BISP (William van Dijkhuizen, Pierluigi D’Aquino-Villani, Michael Larsson and Austin Speers).

Middle School Division gold also went to BISP (Harriet Clowes, Jessica Clayton, Kit Stevens, Sabrina Franck and Daniella Kans).

 

The Bee (individual) competition results:

Gold: Albert Tantivit (HeadStart)

Silver: Malvika Kaur Sachdeva (BISP)

Bronze: Marina Parakhina (BISP)

In addition, Max Porter (BISP), Rahul Sriram (BISP), Jessica Clayton (BISP) and Albert Tantivit (HeadStart) qualified for entry to the Singapore geography competition in June.

 

 
