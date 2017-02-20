DUATHLON: Last Thursday (Feb 16), 30 parents and teachers took part in a fun duathlon at the British International School, Phuket, organised by parents and the BIS flying fish swim club to raise funds for ride4kids.

Monday 20 February 2017, 01:01PM

Some of the participants of last Thursday's duathlon.

Participants, both individuals and as teams, chose from either swimming 800 metres and then running four kilometres or swimming 200m and running 1km, twice.

Everyone finished, sweaty and smiling – and happy in the knowledge that over B10,000 had been raised in less than 90 minutes.

The parents and children at BISP are committed in supporting Ride 4 Kid, a charity bike ride from Hua Hin to Phuket being held from March 6-11.

A total of 16 Phuket cyclists, ranging from beginners to experienced, from four international school communities will form one combined cycling team, riding an impressive 845km over the six days.

This fun event has been organised to raise much needed money and awareness for under privileged children in Phuket, supported continuously over the years by the revered Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation, The Good Shepherd Charity and Outrigger Share4Change.

Parents and children have worked together to give back and help to support those children less fortunate on the island.

With the combined help from many events being held around the island, the fundraising target is one million baht.

This event is one of a number of events being hosted and supported by BISP and its community.

So far BISP have held a primary career dress-up day, sold Rainbow Shakes and held a duathlon.

The BISP secondary school will hold a bake sale to help raise funds on March 3, please go along and buy some of the delicious cakes and cookies which will be on sale.

If you would like to get involved in fund-raising or find out more about the Ride 4 Kids charities, please contact Annie Pedroni on 0878 938735 or visit ride4kids.co