FOOTBALL: As is the aim with most football academies, the British International School, Phuket’s (BISP) Cruzeiro Football Academy aims to provide the training and education necessary for those within the academy to become elite football players.

Friday 23 June 2017, 09:26AM

Hosking shakes hands with an opposing team member following a game late last year. Photo: Facebook

And now, after three years since its inception, the work by coaches and players at Cruzeiro appears to finally be paying off with one of their long-standing members recently being selected to represent his home country, the Philippines.

Having now been at the school for 16 years, initially joining when it went by its original name Dulwich International College Phuket, 18-year-old Francis Hosking, who is a dual Filipino and British national, has been a member of the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy since its inception.

Hosking tells The Phuket News that football was his favourite sport since he was six, “I did play then, but it wasn’t at a high level and due to that I had no interest in it being a career option. This was mainly due to my belief that I wouldn’t be able to up my level.”

However, when the school set up the academy three years ago Hosking came to the attention of Head Coach Jonathas Candido who asked him to join.

“When I joined I was one of the only non-scholarship players to make the starting 11 and starting A team, but Coach Jonathas saw the potential in me, and it was him that gave me confidence on the pitch which resulted in me playing better and better.

“Even the other coaches and people and families around the school started realising that I was playing better than I did before.

“The academy improved my play tremendously because I got to play with players from different countries with different abilities and levels and that really pushed my game to the next level,” Hosking told The Phuket News in a recent interview.

“But even up until recently I wasn’t sure about becoming a footballer. But that all changed in April when I was invited to train with the Filipino national team for a weekend, and it was here that I actually got a chance to see what a top footballer is and how he plays.

“Despite myself only being 18 and the other players being in their 20s or 30s, I felt I could hold my own against them and that I could match their ability. And it paid off as they said they were interested in me playing for the national team,” he explained.

However, despite the coaches of the Philippine national team announcing that Hosking has made the grade for the main squad, despite him still being at an age where he perhaps would be better suited for the U21s or U23s, to ensure he makes the grade for the starting 11, playing for a pro team would be of great benefit.

Although at this time he isn’t signed with a pro team, in August he is set to trial with a number of teams in the Philippines with Meralco Manila, formerly the Loyola Meralco Sparks; Ceres–Negros Football Club, Ilocos United, Global Cebu Football Club and Kaya Futbol Club–Makati already having dates booked for him to trial.

When asked what his parents thought of his chosen career path, Hosking said, “My parents probably just want the best for me and want me to do well in I want to do, and for now this is what I want to do. Whatever I decide they’ll support me.”

The Phuket News also asked Hosking on his thoughts on the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy and he only had positive things to say about it.

“The Cruizero Academy is quite indescribable, there’s not many schools that offer this kind of experience or academy training linked so closely with the school program.

“The whole timetable here is flexible and it’s quite amazing how you can get world-class experience playing football whilst having the education you need.”