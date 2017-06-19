FOOTBALL: BISP Cruzeiro Academy’s last match of the school year was held yesterday (June 19) against Phuket FC, and by walking away with an outstanding 3-0 over the pro side, the boys from Cruzeiro marked the end of a successful football season for the team.

Monday 19 June 2017, 02:53PM

Cruzeiro start one of their many second half attacks against Phuket FC. Photo: Matt Pond

Despite constant rains battering down on Phuket over the past few weeks, yesterday turned out to be a hot and sunny morning which brought in about a hundred spectators made up of parents, teachers, students as well as Phuket FC fans who were there to encourage the both teams.

From the start of the first half Phuket FC played aggressively, forcing the BISP team to maintain their defensive position. The home crowd cheered on as the goalkeeper protected the net from one particular goal that Head Football Coach Jonathas Candido says could have changed the course of the entire match.

“I am very pleased with the defensive shape the boys showed out on the field after initial strong, yet foiled attempts by Phuket FC to score during the first half,” said Candido.

However, there was a big turnaround in the second half BISp dominating almost the entire half. And it was indeed in the second 45 that the BISP’s three goals came.

“I feel that this has been the Academy’s best year yet. We played a total of four games and won three of them. It seems to me that the athletes have finally embraced the ‘Cruzeiro Philosophy’,” he says.

The upcoming year will see the BISP Cruzeiro Academy compete in a tournament in Bangkok in September in which nine new players will be added to the team.