British International School, Phuket recently launched another large class of graduates at the school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Graduation.

Friday 2 June 2017, 12:00PM

In all, 61 students representing 24 different countries received their graduating certificates from Headmaster Neil Richards during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

The school auditorium was packed with parents and well-wishers who witnessed an emotional conclusion to the school careers for the Class of 2017.

Secondary Principal Simon Meredith revealed that 16% of the students had entered BISP at the age of 18 months, while 23% had been enrolled for more than 10 years. In total, the school has now graduated 623 students.

Special congratulations to the following award winners for their outstanding achievements:

Creativity, Service and Action Award: Natasha Berger;

Theory of Knowledge Award: Hudha Ahmed;

Extended Essay Award: Maria Sukhareva;

Valedictorian of Year 13 Award: Hannah Willoch and Leyla Rigamonti.

The members of the Class of 2017 plan to attend universities in 16 different countries, with the United Kingdom and Australia being the two top university destinations of the year group.

Chosen universities include NYU, Russell Group Universities: University of Manchester, University of Leeds, as well as Bath University, Deakin University, Mahidol University and University of Alberta.

With such interest in Australian universities by graduating students, it was particularly appropriate that Australian Consul-General for Phuket, Mr Craig Ferguson, gave the graduation address.

Mr Ferguson urged graduates to ensure that they take good care of themselves in order to develop the personal resilience required for success in the modern world.

The Graduation Dinner was held at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and it was a fitting farewell to an outstanding group of young people.