TENNIS: From February 4-7, two BISP tennis players, 10-year-old Anzac and 7-year-old Birdy, competed in the PTT Junior Championships 1/17 at the Sport and Spa Tennis Club, Bangkok.

Thursday 16 February 2017, 02:45PM

Birdy with his PTT Junior Championship trophy.

Birdy was competing in the 8 and under event and did extremely well to come away as champion, beating Thailand’s No.1 ranked player 4-1, 4-0 this now being the second time running he has beaten this opponent.

This is a big achievement for Birdy as this was only his second full ball competition. To come through as winner and again beating Thailand’s top ranked players shows how far he has come.

Although playing full ball is not ideal at this age, Birdy is showing that he can still compete with the best technique due to his efficient footwork, this is being carefully monitored to ensure he has the best possible future in tennis.

For now he will go back to green or even orange ball training to continue his development. His next big competition will be in April for the Thailand Nationals.

Meanwhile, Anzac, who was competing in the U12 event, done well to reach the quarter-finals before narrowly losing 4-1, 5-3 in a very close match with many deuce points.

Well done to Anzac who still has two years left to play in this age group.