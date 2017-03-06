BANGKOK: Narcotics police have decided to press money laundering and conspiracy charges against car racer Akarakit Worarojchroendet, or Benz Racing, after he was unable to prove where the money came from for his luxury car.

Monday 6 March 2017, 08:57AM

Akarakit Worarojchroendet. Photo: Bangkok Post

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Chief, said on Saturday (Mar 4) that his team has summoned Mr Akarakit, 30, to hear the charges at the NSB at 9:30am today (Mar 6).

“However if he does not come to meet the police on Monday, we will issue him a second summons. If he still does not come, we will issue an arrest warrant for him,” Lt Gen Sommai said.

The NSB chief said narcotics police were confident that they had strong evidence to substantiate both charges against Mr Akarakit, insisting the investigations were transparent and straightforward.

He declined to go into more detail of the investigation. He said he was certain Mr Akarakit would not flee.

NSB police on Friday (Mar 3) called a meeting to wrap up investigations into Mr Akarakit, who is accused of buying a Lamborghini with drug money from the Lao drug network of Xaysana Keopimpha, 42.

Narcotics police early last month seized the Lamborghini on suspicion it had been purchased with drug money along with two big motorcycles after they raided Mr Akarakit’s Area 51 auto accessories shop and an apartment he owns in Inthamara Soi 51 in Din Daeng district.

Mr Akarakit was linked to the network of the drug kingpin after two Thai suspects identified as Natthaphol Nakkham, alias Boy, and Aranya Singpha-ngat were arrested on Feb 1 with more than B200 million in assets, including cars, big bikes, gold, cash and drugs.

Mr Natthaphol later told narcotic police that Mr Akarakit, the husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul, is a member of the Xaysana drug network.

However, Mr Akarakit denied knowing Xaysana or being involved in his Lao drug network. Shortly after the seizure of his Lamborghini and two big bikes, he met narcotics police to give a statement and present evidence and asked the public not to judge him too soon.

Mr Akarakit earlier told narcotics police that he had borrowed B6mn in cash from Natthaphol Nakkham, one of the suspects linked to Xaysana, to be used as a down payment on the Lamborghini and had partially repaid Mr Natthaphol.

Police were told the two men knew each other because they both liked car racing, but Mr Akarakit denied knowing Mr Natthaphol’s background. The police investigated why Mr Natthaphol transferred B300,000 to Area 51’s account each month.

Police earlier said the total income earned from the shop of Mr Akarakit was not enough to afford the Lamborghini.

Sirinya Sidthichai, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said authorities have seized Mr Akarakit’s Lamborghini, two big bikes and bank accounts. All the assets were worth around B17mn.

Mr Sirinya said he was waiting for a court order on whether all the assets seized could be auctioned off.

