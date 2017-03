Recent Comments

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage? Of course it should be the Tour Guide and the Tour Company who should be fully responsible. How can i.e. a Chinese Visitor know the rules and regulat...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage? Kurt,we all know by now that especially chinese tourists dont listen to advises.It would take one tour guide for one tourist to make sure everything r...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’ This is pathetic. Look at the bend this imbecile was overtaking on. Every day it just goes on and on. What fine would a farang of got?...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage? Thai are so focused/ fascinated by only having thai tour guides. Ok, I respect that thinking/setting. But that doubles the thai tour guide responsib...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’ He is free to continue to drive! This is a thai soap opera thing. 500 thb fine. To idiot even to think such a fine. But, well, he is in the thai le...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’ 500b fine and is free to continue driving, have i got the date wrong, is it April fools day already??...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’ And here lies the idiocy of driving laws in Thailand. Another stupid ass impatient van driver, overtaking a vehicle 20 meters from a busy and signale...(Read More)