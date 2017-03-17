Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BBC team among injured in Etna volcano drama

ITALY: Ten people were injured by flying rock and lava after Mount Etna, Europe’s biggest active volcano, burst into life yesterday (Mar 16), according to a BBC journalist and others caught up in a terrifying drama on the upper slopes.

environment, health,

AFP

Friday 17 March 2017, 09:12AM

Mount Etna erupted for the first time in more than a year in February. Photo: Marie-Laure Messana/AFP
Mount Etna erupted for the first time in more than a year in February. Photo: Marie-Laure Messana/AFP

The 10 suffered minor burns, cuts and bruises and six were hospitalised.

German volcanologist Boris Behncke described on his Facebook page how the explosion was triggered by a build-up of steam after molten lava overran a layer of snow. “I received a bruise on the head but I am fine,” said the Etna specialist.

The explosion occurred at 1143 GMT (6:43pm Thai time) when the steam trapped between the lava and the surface of the mountain escaped in a powerful burst, Stefano Branca, of the Italian institute of geology and volcanology (INGV), said.

There were around 35 people in the area close to the explosion, including a BBC team, 15 tourists, scientists and guides, said Nino Borzi, Mayor of Nicolosi, the closest residential area. “There were 10 injuries but none serious,” he said.

BBC science correspondent Rebecca Morelle tweeted that it could easily have been much worse.

“Everyone taken off the mountain – rescue team and guides here were brilliant,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “BBC team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary.”

C and C Marine

Morelle said a volcanologist with them on the peak described the incident as the most dangerous in his 30-year career.

“Explosions like this have killed,” she added.

“Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam – not an experience I ever ever want to repeat.”

The incident happened as Etna burst into life again, two and a half weeks after its first eruption in over a year.

The eruption, from a crater on the southeastern side of the 3,000-metre peak, sent rocks and molten lava some 200m into the sky above Sicily.

 

 
