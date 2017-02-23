Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BBC journalist faces five years jail for Thailand reporting

PHUKET: A British journalist with the BBC faces up to five years in a Thai jail after a lawyer brought a criminal defamation case against him over an investigation into fraud on a popular tourist island.

property, crime, corruption,

AFP

Thursday 23 February 2017, 05:58PM

BBC Southeast Asia correspondent Jonathan Head was called to defend allegations of defamation in Phuket Provincial Court today (Feb 23).
BBC Southeast Asia correspondent Jonathan Head was called to defend allegations of defamation in Phuket Provincial Court today (Feb 23).

Rights groups say the case is the latest example of how Thailand’s broad defamation and computer crime laws shut down investigative journalism and make it difficult to expose wrongdoing in a country where corruption is endemic.

The prosecution was sparked by a September 2015 report by Jonathan Head, the BBC’s Southeast Asia correspondent, looking at how two foreign retirees were scammed out of their properties in Phuket.

Mr Head appeared in Phuket Provincial Court today (Feb 23) alongside one of the retirees, British national Ian Rance who is a joint defendant in the prosecution, to enter their plea.

The man bringing the prosecution is Pratuan Thanarak, a Phuket lawyer who featured in the BBC’s report looking at how Mr Rance lost lucrative properties.

Mr Rance retired to Phuket in 2001, married a local woman with whom he had three children and bought what he said were some $1.2 million (more than B40mn) worth of properties.

Under Thai law foreigners cannot own land. But many get around that provision by placing properties in the name of a company they own or with locals they trust, reported AFP.

In 2010 Mr Rance discovered his wife had forged his signature to remove him as director and sell the properties with the help of a network of money lenders and property agents on the island.

Unit - 27

She was jailed for four years over the scam.

The BBC’s Head reported that Pratuan, the lawyer, admitted to notarising Rance’s signature without him being present.

Mr Pratuan filed a defamation case alleging the reports caused him to be “defamed, insulted or hated”, according to a copy of the complaint seen by AFP.

Mr Rance and Mr Head face one charge of criminal defamation, which carries up to two years in jail. Head faces an additional charge under Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act, which has a five-year maximum jail penalty.

Mr Head has had to surrender his passport to the court leaving him unable to work across Asia as he fights what is likely to be a two-year court battle.

In a statement, the BBC said it “stands by its journalism” and that they “intend to clear the name of our correspondent”.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town

paula44;Ematt is right with his statistic.The statistic is based on 100.00 inhabitants per country.Google it if you dont believe it....(Read More)

Phuket Governor looks to extend nightlife closing times at Karon Beach

Cannot make comments here. First time Error 523 comes up (often ) second told to log in when I am always permanently logged in.Why the slip ups these ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

I wright about 20 times about Immigration in Phuket and Corruption, they have free internett in Immigration whay nobody take some movie and put on int...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

After a full investigation of themselves, which will not be made public, Phuket will be declared free of corruption by the very same corrupt people....(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town

ematt; The U.S population is roughly five times that of Thailand's yet as stated by you both countries have equal murder rate which makes Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket Governor looks to extend nightlife closing times at Karon Beach

Why not all over the island or are his friends only doing business in Patong kata karon?...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

Make sure the 4 wise men in room 103 at Phuket immigration are investigated. Just follow the money trail. ...(Read More)

Tensions rise ahead of new temple raid

More of a farce on a daily basis sadly. ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

I wonder what the odds are for the investigation to find nothing and for phuket to be declared corruption free? I myself have been asked for cash from...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.