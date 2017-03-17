Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Battling community rifts

UNITED KINGDOM: From the art of war to the art of peace: for decades Belfast adorned its walls with huge community murals marking the bloody history of the Northern Irish conflict.

culture, religion, violence,

AFP

Sunday 19 March 2017, 03:00PM

For decades Belfast adorned its walls with huge community murals marking the bloody history of the Northern Irish conflict. But the murals springing up across the city centre have another aim. Photo: AFP
For decades Belfast adorned its walls with huge community murals marking the bloody history of the Northern Irish conflict. But the murals springing up across the city centre have another aim. Photo: AFP

But the murals springing up across the city centre have another aim – helping to erase the Catholic-Protestant divide.

“I grew up in front of these political murals and I thought that my goal was to take the city and make it look completely different,” street artist Glenn Molloy, a former DJ, said.

Instead of guns, paramilitaries and clenched fists, his murals in the city centre feature portraits of celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Bruce Lee and David Bowie.

With little hope in sight recent elections in Northern Ireland would end a bitter political stalemate, Molloy said his work is aimed at celebrating the positive.

“I wanted to give something positive, bright, cheerful, something that the people could relate to, rather than to be oppressed,” said Molloy, who is also well known for painting portraits of the city’s homeless population.

Painted in black and white – with the contours of their faces defined in red – his portraits have earned Molloy the nickname of “Belfast Banksy,” in reference to the famous British street artist.

In the Protestant unionist stronghold of east Belfast, some buildings’ facades hark back to the violence that reigned in the British-ruled province from 1969 to 1998.

“We seek nothing but the elementary right implanted in every man: the right, if you are attacked, to defend yourself,” is written on the facade of a local pub.

A 10-metre high painting depicting two paramilitaries wearing balaclavas and armed with a machine gun is right next to the quote.

The intimidating theme can be found on other murals several kilometres away in the former north Belfast bastions of the Irish Republican Army.

“I don’t care if I fall as long as someone else picks up my gun and keeps on shooting” – a quote attributed to guerrilla icon Che Guevara – can be read on a wall next to two bloody clenched fists.

Unit - 27

Across the city, in both Catholic and Protestant neighbourhoods, the colourful murals helped to demarcate territories.

But in the city centre a motley array of colourful and non-political murals has for the past few years given Belfast a new face.

One shows a car driving through the night, another enormous work depicts a bearded cook with a lobster. Further down, a young melancholic girl is painted in blue.

Overall, more than 100 pieces of street art have been created by artists from Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Adam Turkington kick-started the movement with a street art festival he created five years ago called “Hit the North”.

“Being non-political in Northern Ireland is being political. Defending aesthetics, beauty, having fun, making the city look better is a pretty powerful message,” he said.

“In Belfast, art and especially street art echoes the silent majority, those who are not voting because they are fed up,” and “the tyranny of a tiny minority” obsessed by divisions and religion, he said.

Although the majority of these murals have no particular message, mysterious French artist MTO, in 2014 painted one of the most political pieces on display.

“The Son of Protagoras” shows a squatting child holding a dove killed by two arrows. One is Catholic, the other Protestant.

“Protagoras is the father of agnosticism. MTO’s message is that religion is ruining this place,” Turkington said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Driven legal: Army backs Phuket campaign for commercial drivers to have correct licences

You do not have to be a rocket scientist to learn how a country works in which the army is doing police work....(Read More)

Phuket at ITB Berlin brings hopes of more European tourists

Russians are top five, Germans by far not anymore. I see a connection there. Germans rank 9 or 10 in 2016 depending on the source. It is not long a...(Read More)

Phuket Governor hears Ukraine embassy call for longer tourist stays

yes, he has stated that tourism is a good earner for phuket. I find it hard to believe that he can use the word security and smart city in the same se...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguards remind beach-goers to be wary of sea urchins

yes, you have to be careful of those urchins , i had one chasing me down patong beach for 200 baht. Ooooh, i thought you meant street urchins. Serious...(Read More)

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

Thats excellent. Good to are Thailand is moving forward. It would be easy job for Thailand to catch all bad guys in able to move forward. Anyhow, one ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor hears Ukraine embassy call for longer tourist stays

So, are the Ukrainians now going to get a different Thai Immigration 'time stay setting agreement', because they like the thai food and thai b...(Read More)

Phuket Governor hears Ukraine embassy call for longer tourist stays

"We focus on security of tourists"! Hmm, no comment!...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

"It was already broken". He's channeling Bart Simpsons there isn't he "I didn't do it. It was like that when I found it&quo...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

@ Marcher: There are 2 legs of law enforcement in Thailand, 1 leg for the thai, 1 leg for the foreigner. As a foreigner feeding bread to fish, oh boy...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

@swerv,I was surprised too.But at least someone deleted it now....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.