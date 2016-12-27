Enjoy the opportunity to dress in Barefoot Black Tie at Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa with a sparkling welcome reception and opening concert by MARAT BISENGALIEV, soloists of SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ALMATY and mezzo-soprano YULIYA ZINOVIEVA followed by New Year Dinner and entertainment - DJ mixing with modern violinist Alex Greg and much more. R.S.V.P. 080 538 2522. Dress Code Barefoot Black Tie.
Barefoot Black Tie 2017 New Year Eve
Start From: Saturday 31 December 2016, 06:00PM
to Saturday 31 December 2016, 01:00AM