CHONBURI: A barber has been killed after a heated argument with a customer over a haircut. A 17-year-old, whose name was withheld as he is a youth, was arrested by police on Wednesday (Jan 18) after he allegedly killed Manoon Wiengcheng, the owner of a barber shop in Muang district in Chonburi.

Friday 20 January 2017, 08:53AM

A 17-year-old is taken to a barbershop in Muang district in Chonburi yesterday (Jan 19) for a crime re-enactment after he allegedly killed a barber. Photo: Treenai Chansrichol

Col Prasert Tosaksit, superintendent of Hua Lor Police Station, said yesterday (Jan 19) that the youth had admitted murdering Mr Manoon by hitting him with a stick followed by a stone in front of the shop on Wednesday.

The youth said he went to the shop on Tuesday (Jan 17) and asked Mr Manoon to cut his hair in his favourite style. But he said he was not satisfied with the way it turned out after the barber had finished, and he had “words” with the man.

Mr Manoon was angry and kicked him out of the shop.

The youth returned to the shop in the early hours of Wednesday and called the barber out to “clear the problem”, according to Col Prasert. When Manoon came out, he began hitting him before leaving.

Mr Manoon was sent to Chonburi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the Daily News online reported.

It was also reported that the suspect had fallen asleep after Mr Manoon started trimming his hair.

Police took the suspect to the shop for a crime re-enactment yesterday. He faces murder charges.

