Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

CHONBURI: A barber has been killed after a heated argument with a customer over a haircut. A 17-year-old, whose name was withheld as he is a youth, was arrested by police on Wednesday (Jan 18) after he allegedly killed Manoon Wiengcheng, the owner of a barber shop in Muang district in Chonburi.

crime, death, murder,

Bangkok Post

Friday 20 January 2017, 08:53AM

A 17-year-old is taken to a barbershop in Muang district in Chonburi yesterday (Jan 19) for a crime re-enactment after he allegedly killed a barber. Photo: Treenai Chansrichol
A 17-year-old is taken to a barbershop in Muang district in Chonburi yesterday (Jan 19) for a crime re-enactment after he allegedly killed a barber. Photo: Treenai Chansrichol

Col Prasert Tosaksit, superintendent of Hua Lor Police Station, said yesterday (Jan 19) that the youth had admitted murdering Mr Manoon by hitting him with a stick followed by a stone in front of the shop on Wednesday.

The youth said he went to the shop on Tuesday (Jan 17) and asked Mr Manoon to cut his hair in his favourite style. But he said he was not satisfied with the way it turned out after the barber had finished, and he had “words” with the man.

Mr Manoon was angry and kicked him out of the shop.

The youth returned to the shop in the early hours of Wednesday and called the barber out to “clear the problem”, according to Col Prasert. When Manoon came out, he began hitting him before leaving.

Mr Manoon was sent to Chonburi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the Daily News online reported.

It was also reported that the suspect had fallen asleep after Mr Manoon started trimming his hair.

Police took the suspect to the shop for a crime re-enactment yesterday. He faces murder charges.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Gat Huckle | 20 January 2017 - 11:56:26

What's the difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut? Two weeks. This killer should have been told that, though, I would imagine his clearly violent (a lethal blow to the head with a rock  at only 17) nature would have come out sooner or later. Most likely sooner.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

Let's hope NACC and Thai Airways do investigate separately. A Thai Airways investigation about Thai Airways bribes demanding/receiving is like a ...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Best news I've heard in a long time...scrap this ridiculous grand park sceme that was way beyond reasonable, and would have gone to s*&t in no...(Read More)

Phuket women fight, knife pulled, over market trousers

@ Shopping in Thailand: You wrote a great comment. I agree with every single word. I lived 2 times 3 years in Singapore. It is a shopping paradise!...(Read More)

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

What's the difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut? Two weeks. This killer should have been told that, though, I would imagine his cle...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Discover Thainess: As long on Phuket the transport mafia is more powerful and influential in local politics than the local politicians themselves, tha...(Read More)

Softball comes to the ACG

Great article Jared. Can't wait for the next game!...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Do I understand correctly that first after a budget of B800 million to create Jarabhakti Park, to honor his late Majesty King Bhumibol (!), was grant...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Bit disingenuous this comment of yours: "A foreigner can purchase a property in his/her own name with 100% ownership not 51% as you stated"....(Read More)

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

THAI AIRWAYS had a culture of corruption. Even the hotels had to pay a kick back to get the passengers of Thai Airways. The manager or supervisor in c...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Christ Sweet: What do you mean i don't own my company? Me and my family do as per my response below....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.