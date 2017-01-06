Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Banyan Tree's Tré imports some Italian flair

After the recent relaunch of its flagship Tré Restaurant, Banyan Tree Phuket is upping the ante even further by inviting guest chef Andrea Asoli, from the much lauded Venissa restaurant in Venice, to cook for Tré guests during January 13 to 18.

Mark Knowles

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 04:00PM

Venissa is a unique hospitality operation that achieved its fame after founder Gianluca Bisol revived a traditional Venetian grape variety that had almost been lost and began crafting award-winning wines.

It is more than just a winery though, Venissa is also a hotel with rustic accommodation and a Michelin starred restaurant with an unusually organised kitchen. 

Venissa has positioned itself as a springboard for up-and-coming chefs and works with a rotating crew of four chefs who each bring their influences and interpretations to bear on the produce of the region.

This collaborative style has proved successful and Chef Andrea, who cut his teeth at various world-class restaurants in Milan and Venice before joining Venissa, proved himself an integral part of the team when the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star.

Chef Andrea says the collaborative style of Venissa helped all the chefs strive to compete and build upon their skills by their sharing of knowledge and experience.

“The chance to be part of an innovative project was what initially attracted me. I think that working in a group with three young and very motivated chefs, each with different experiences, was the true success of our restaurant,” said Chef Andrea.

“Our General Manager Mr Oscar Cavallera wanted this partnership to be present in our cuisine, our style, and to help us live new experiences,” he added.

To help guide the collaboration and give the team a strong framework the Venissa Code was created, which emphasises the importance of respecting traditional knowledge, using local ingredients, collaborating with colleagues and innovating with passion and creativity.

Zurich Bread

With an ethos like this, it is clear to see that Venissa takes its cuisine very seriously, but Chef Andrea says that rules are not rigid prescriptions, but rather a foundation on which to build his own knowledge and develop his individual style.

“I love to cook pasta and rice and I love to study traditional Italian cuisine. Then I try to change the recipes with a touch of influence from contemporary cuisine, such as new cooking techniques, and also a bit of fantasy and imagination,” he said.

This is the first trip Chef Andrea has made to Thailand and he says he is interested in exploring some of the local sights, flavours and ingredients the Kingdom has to offer.

“It will be my first time in Thailand. I plan to visit the best hotels and restaurants in Bangkok and Phuket. I would like to see some markets and also the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Wat Arun,” he said.

For his guest chef appearance at Banyan Tree, Chef Andrea will be preparing some of Venissa’s most-loved dishes, to give guests a true representation of what they would experience if they came to Venice.

“We plan to serve our tasting menu and a small à la carte menu with several of our signature dishes,” he said.

“We work just with seasonal products of the highest quality and before being offered to customers, each recipe is tested by the taste team composed of the chefs, the general manager, and the F&B manager,” he added.

Chef Andrea Asoli will be at Banyan Tree's Tré Restaurant from January 13-18. For more information and booking email: fb-concierge@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 on extension 5463.

 

 
