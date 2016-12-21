Set amongst the serene DoublePool Villas, the newly re-opened Tré restaurant will serve International cuisine of the highest order, replete with a premium Western menu.

Tré boasts a sublime dining experience by combining freshly sourced ingredients with slow-cooking methods, showcasing a splendid array of wonderful flavours.

This new and exciting direction for Tré takes inspiration from the global cuisine from some of the most distinguished restaurants in Europe. Banyan Tree Phuket’s esteemed Executive Chef Alfonso de la Dehesa and Executive Sous Chef Kreaton Cutajar, having formerly worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, bring expertise to bear on their new menu for Tré – which features modern Western cooking techniques and presentation while incorporating Thailand’s native products.

Wagyu Striploin Steak, Scottish Langoustines with Madagascar Peppered Sweet Breads and Foie Gras with Pear Purée are just a few of the delectable entrées on the new menu at Tré. Main courses include Poached Veal Tenderloin, Risotto with Truffles and Homemade Duck Ham, as well as Smoked Halibut and Wild Striped Bass infused with Herb Butter for seafood lovers.

There is no better way to round off a meal than with a sweet selection of exquisite desserts. Guests can choose to savour a rich, wholesome Rum Banana Flambé or a delicious Chocolate Soufflé with Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream to finish.

Tré is at the forefront of culinary excellence with its innovative dishes enhanced by molecular and modern preparation techniques as well as avant-garde presentation. With a “martini trolley” on site, this adds a stylish dimension to the gastronomic experience.

This ambitious re-invention of Tré is part of the latest impressive upgrade of Banyan Tree Phuket, following the recent revamp of its celebrated Saffron and The Watercourt restaurants. Guests can now indulge in the glorious spread of treats and sips of Tré amidst the tranquil surroundings Banyan Tree Phuket’s signature DoublePool Villas.

For further information or bookings, please email: fb-concierge@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 on extension number 5463.