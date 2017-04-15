PHUKET: Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the appointment of Manuel Lang as Hotel Manager. He will be reporting to the Area General Manager Sriram Kailasam and will support the team to achieve greater success, said a release issued this week.

Saturday 15 April 2017, 01:10PM

Bringing over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Mr Lang joins the well-known Phuket golf resort with a wealth of regional knowledge from his years of managing luxury hotels in Thailand and across Asia.

A German native, Mr Lang is also fluent in both English and French. His journey into the world of luxury hotels started in 1993 and has brought him to Europe, America and finally Asia, seven years ago.

Mr Lang was appointed General Manager at Cham’s House on Koh Kood island, where he oversaw the operations for pre-opening. He then became the successful General Manager of the Putahracsa Hua Hin, directing all operations including a full renovation and expansion of the resort.

On joining Banyan Tree Phuket, Mr Lang expressed great enthusiasm for his new role, mentioning he was “pleased to join the flagship of the flourishing Banyan Tree brand, and is happy to discover Phuket which continues to deliver the dream to quality travellers.”

The appointment comes as the Phuket pool villa resort was recently rated in the top five resorts in Thailand by Travel and Leisure readers.