Banyan Tree and Laguna Golf scoop ‘Travel & Leisure’ Awards

Banyan Tree Phuket and Laguna Golf Phuket were recently recognized for excellence at the Travel & Leisure China Awards 2016.

Thursday 16 March 2017, 05:08PM

Banyan Tree Phuket was the winner of the ‘Best Spa Resorts’ category, while Laguna Golf Phuket was named one of 2016’s Top 10 Golf Courses.
Banyan Tree Phuket was the winner of the 'Best Spa Resorts' category, while Laguna Golf Phuket was named one of 2016's Top 10 Golf Courses.

The Banyan Tree group won in a total of seven categories at the awards ceremony, adding to the growing list of accolades accumulated by the Banyan Tree brand.

Travel & Leisure, the luxury lifestyle magazine who hosts the awards, named Banyan Tree Phuket as a winner in the ‘Best Spa Resorts’ category, while also recognising Laguna Golf Phuket as one of 2016’s Top 10 Golf Courses.

In China, three other hotels and spas under the Banyan Tree Group were awarded Best Resort Hotels, Best Newly-opened Spa and Best Spa Resorts, further enhancing the group’s reputation for excellence across Asia.

The brand’s dedication to superior quality was highlighted in the overall categories as well, with Travel & Leisure magazine also naming Banyan Tree Spa as the ‘Best Spa Brand’, while Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts won in the ‘Best Hotel Groups’ category.

Travel & Leisure is the only magazine of its type with a bilingual version published in China. It caters to readers with an interest in travel and luxury products.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Travel & Leisure Golf plays a leading role in covering the golf industry, and the two magazines have a combined circulation of 850,000.

This year’s awards ceremony was held on March 2 in Shanghai, with Mr Des Pugson, Managing Director of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts on stage to receive a total of seven awards on behalf of the group.

The Travel & Leisure Annual Travel awards reflect astounding recommendations from tourism industry executives, business travellers, journalists and editors.

The wins for Banyan Tree Phuket and Laguna Golf Phuket come just months after they were hailed as ‘Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel in 2016’ and ‘Asia’s Best Golf Course’ by the World Golf Awards.

For further information visit: banyantree.com

 

 
