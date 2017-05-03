Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bangkok-Samui flight delayed after Swedish passenger’s bomb hoax

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Swedish passenger claimed to have a bomb in his baggage on Bangkok Airways’ Bangkok-Koh Samui flight PG145 at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday afternoon (May 2). Searches cleared the plane and delayed the flight by about five hours.

crime, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 09:09AM

Bangkok Airways’ plane serving flight PG145 is kept at an isolated parking stand on the eastern side of Suvarnabhumi airport pending searches after a bomb threat yesterday (May 2) afternoon. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutvorakan
Bangkok Airways’ plane serving flight PG145 is kept at an isolated parking stand on the eastern side of Suvarnabhumi airport pending searches after a bomb threat yesterday (May 2) afternoon. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutvorakan

The pilots informed traffic controllers of the bomb threat on the aircraft, originally set to take off with 140 people at 1:45pm.

Sirote Duangratana, General Manager of the country’s main airport, said the Swedish passenger said on the plane that a bomb was inside his baggage and the pilots decided to implement emergency procedures.

All 140 crew members and passengers were brought off the plane to a rescue station on the eastern side of the airport for body and baggage searches.

Bomb experts, security officials, firefighters, rescue workers and medical personnel were mobilised to handle the situation.

Unit - 27

As the searches found nothing suspicious, the management of the airport terminated its emergency response at 5:50pm.

The flight was rescheduled to take off at 6:30pm. The Swedish passenger was detained and questioned.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Great initiative and perhaps the Governors team should travel down the road from Lotus Tesco in Cherngtalay to the Amora Hotel . This is a busy roadw...(Read More)

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Anybody remembers the blue signs "Keep Wales tidy"? After a few months the "Wales" was over-painted with "Phuket"......(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Awww, come on, 60 isn't elderly. But what ever happened to the much older man who drove his Tuk-tuk into the police check point in Thung Thong the...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

The mystery here is that the u-turn is AFTER the school, so the bike was going AWAY from the school, at 8:30am. My guess would be she missed the turni...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Was that a joke the police colonel made? ....." Elders should not drive on the road"..... !!!!...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Whatever we think. But why is only the name of the foreigner, hit by a thai car driver, mentioned, and why refuse the police captain to mention the n...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Er,..Eaglet, learn to read-or comprehend what you read. My agreement with Kurt pertains to the officer's statement seemingly already assigning bla...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Not entirely sure i would class "about 60" as "elderly" !!...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.