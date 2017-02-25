BANGKOK: Six police officers in Bang Phlad district of Bangkok have been dismissed from the force for allegedly selling drugs that had been seized in recent raids.

Saturday 25 February 2017, 08:40AM

Bangkok police chief Sanit Mahathavorn discusses the dismissals of officers accused of selling drugs at the Metropolitan Police Division 7 in Bangkok Noi district on Friday. Photo: Bangkok Post / Metropolitan Police Bureau

Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, announced the dismissals of the officers from the Bowon Mongkol station on Friday.

Dismissed were three deputy investigative chiefs: Capt Suphat Prajonghat, Capt Nitithorn Pholboon and Lt Weeraphol Khamdee; and three junior detectives: Sen Sgt Maj Parinya Jithan, Sgt Maj Phunat Netsawang and L Cpl Ruangyos Samboonrua.

Officers from Metropolitan Police Division 7 arrested Pol Capt Suphat at his station and found 13,000 speed pills, 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine or "ice" and an amount of ketamine in a locker of the investigative section.

The arrest followed the apprehension of two people with 1,400 speed pills and 100 grammes of "ice" in a housing estate on Charan Sanitwong Soi 35. They reportedly told police they had bought the drugs from Capt Suphat.

The six officers were said to have seized narcotics in an earlier raid at a condominium on Charan Sanitwong Soi 95/1 but had not charged anyone. Lt Gen Sanit said police would check if the group had connections with any narcotics networks.

Apart from Capt Suphat, the other officers except Lt Weeraphol turned themselves in. They denied the drugs belonged to them. The investigative chief of the station said the locker was a public one, said Lt Gen Sanit, who questioned the suspects at Division 7.

The Bangkok police chief said he would object to their temporary release.

He also transferred their two superiors to inactive posts for 30 days. They are Col Wiradol Thapthimdee, chief of the Bowon Mongkol station, and Lt Col Suphap Phetcharat, the investigative chief.

The two will be investigated to determine if they were involved in the illicit business or failed to oversee their subordinates properly, Lt Gen Sanit said.

