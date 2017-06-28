Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bangkok observation tower to be built with no bidding

BANGKOK: The cabinet yesterday (June 27) approved a plan to build a B4.6-billion observation tower in Bangkok without a call for bids.

construction, corruption, land, environment, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 June 2017, 09:04AM

The Bangkok observation tower will be built by the Chao Phraya River in Charoen Nakhon district. Photo: Dekwat1975 Facebook
The Bangkok observation tower will be built by the Chao Phraya River in Charoen Nakhon district. Photo: Dekwat1975 Facebook

Athisit Chainuwat, an assistant to the government spokesman, said the cabinet agreed with the Treasury Department’s proposal to bypass bidding for the project due to concern about a possible delay and lack of interest from construction firms.

The 459-metre-high tower will be built on a land plot of the department by the Chao Phraya River in Soi Charoen Nakhon 7 in Khlong San district.

The construction cost, estimated at B4.42bn, will be financed by the Bangkok Observation Tower Foundation, loans from financial institutions and donations. The government, by the Treasury Department, will co-invest in the amount equivalent to the 30-year rentals of the plot.

A project more than B1bn with the use for state land plots normally has to be carried out as a public-private partnership with calls for bids to ensure transparency.

The project was approved in December last year to be a new landmark in the capital but construction has not been started.

Col Athisit said a company to be picked to build the tower has to show a blueprint on traffic management, environmental conservation and community development to the department and the Finance Ministry.

The tower will be the first in Bangkok to draw tourists to the capital. It will showcase royal projects of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej among others to be on display.

According to earlier reports, the Bangkok Observation Tower Foundation, a private-sector organisation, had a seed fund of B500,000. It intended to borrow B2.5bn for the project and donations are projected at B2.1bn.

The project estimated revenue from admission fees at B1.1bn baht a year against expenses of B892 million. The admission fee will be B750 and Thais will get a 50% discount. Revenue after expenses will go to charity.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 28 June 2017 - 12:34:38

Is it not strange that the building/construction of the new Parliament in Bangkok is years overdue, and now this observation tower thing pops up in a hasty way?
I would say, try to complete first that new Parliament building.
Than BKK water management works. 
And if there is nothing more to do, then think about such a tower again.
A tower no one is waiting for.

And 750 thb for a ticket ( thai get 50% discount? In BKK Smart/E-City ?)
So, a foreign family of 4 has to pay 3000 thb to look from 459 meters high  down to see the fumes/air pollution blanket over Bangkok?

Revenue after expenses will go to charity. That will be not very much.
Such a tower needs a very skilled large group security officers (skilled to prevent terrorist attacks), we talk here not about car parking security officers.
Than the technical team costs will be enormous as lifts and lift shafts have to be checked on daily base by very skilled technicians.
And so on, and so on. 
Don't forget the fire prevention! The record of BKK is not very good in that matter. ( Ground floor disco's and clubs fire disasters).
In BKK, such a tower needs her own skilled and trained fire brigade.

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 28 June 2017 - 11:04:31

I wouldn't even buy a new sofa without going to at least two shops and getting quotes. To just pick a builder and give them over a billion baht to build this can only raise questions about transparency. The article quotes not wanting delays, is there a particular rush to build the tower? To build a bypass road or a rail link - yes - there could be a pressing need for it to be delivered. But for an observation tower? What an interesting project this will be.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Family Festival and Pie Eating Contest at XANA Beach Club

Family? Just don't try and bring your dog. This place refuses to let my 4 legged family member past the gate... the gate which is on the beach for...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt for fake passport ‘Swede’ in rental motorbike theft

What goes round, comes around. If you keep ripping off the tourists with exorbitant costs for minor damages, you have to expect the same will happen ...(Read More)

Harsher labour law penalties hit Phuket employers, foreigners

Wow, harsh punishments! That is different cake than 500 thb for not wearing helmet on motorbike. Difficult risky financial times coming up for thai m...(Read More)

Bangkok observation tower to be built with no bidding

Is it not strange that the building/construction of the new Parliament in Bangkok is years overdue, and now this observation tower thing pops up in a ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism to national parks generates 40% of all park revenues

@ Pauly44 : Yes Pauly44, I was joking, and dreaming for a better National Parks environment budget....(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Jor12, I'm not sure how to reply, to your comment, even though kurt's reply to swerv, "swerv did not read/understand a simple comment. S...(Read More)

Harsher labour law penalties hit Phuket employers, foreigners

Everyone who wants to work should of course work legally. No question about that. It's already incredibly hard to get paperwork all correct and in...(Read More)

Bangkok observation tower to be built with no bidding

I wouldn't even buy a new sofa without going to at least two shops and getting quotes. To just pick a builder and give them over a billion baht to...(Read More)

Phuket novice monk in near miss with out-of-control car

I am less concerned by what the Abbot said than the fact that this maniac driver is still on the loose after nearly killing the monk. The article doe...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.