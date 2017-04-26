Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

PHUKET: Bangkok Hospital Phuket has confirmed to The Phuket News its stance on emergency care for patients under the new Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) law brought into effect on April 1.

health, accidents, tourism, transport, patong,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 11:24AM

Bangkok Hospital Phuket hopes that emergency medical assistance in Phuket will be faster under the new law. Photo: Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Bangkok Hospital Phuket hopes that emergency medical assistance in Phuket will be faster under the new law. Photo: Bangkok Hospital Phuket

The new law, administered by the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM), enables all patients who require emergency medical care and assistance to be able to access it wherever they are in the country at whichever hospital – private or state – is closest to them for a period of up to 72 hours.

Medical care is performed “at no cost” up to regular medical capacity and resources available at hospital. The new law sets out a schedule of “standard” fees to be charged for a range of medical services, with the charges for these services to be charged to one of three national healthcare funds (See story here.)

The law stipulates that the UCEP plan covers patients exhibiting signs under six main categories:

  1. Unconsciousness, patient not breathing
  2. Suffocation, severe breathing problems
  3. Passing out, seizures and high fevers
  4. Severe chest pain
  5. Loss of limb use, stroke, common seizures
  6. Other symptoms that risk heart attacks, inability to breathe, and brain damage

However, the law recognises that it is is ultimately down to the doctors in charge to assess each situation independently.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Assistant Hospital Director at Bangkok Hospital Phuket noted, “As for entitlement, people who access the UCEP rights must be a member of one of the three government national healthcare plans: the National Health Security Fund, Social Security Fund or the fund for medical welfare to state officials.

“People are advised to contact 1669 as standard when a medical emergency occurs and the operators and paramedics at the scene, or doctors at the nearest hospital will be able to determine the severity of the problem and make an informed decision whether the patient falls under the UCEP categories or not.

“If they do not, they will be transferred to their registered state hospital if safe and possible to do so,” he said.

C and C Marine

“If after the 72 hours, the patient still requires medical assistance, they will be transported to their registered government hospital for further care if safe to do so. Patients will also have the choice to stay at the first hospital at their own expense. In case the patient is cared for and no longer in a critical condition, it is possible for him/her to be referred to another hospital faster than 72 hours,” Mr Bhummikitti explained.

“As the UCEP plan includes private hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Phuket is hopeful that people in Phuket and nearby provinces will have much faster and easier access to key emergency medical assistance without having to travel to a government hospital which sometimes may be further away and risk the life of the patient due to longer travel times.

“Besides, our hospital will always focus on effective and consistent communication with patients and their relatives regarding their rights and every step of treatment for their clear understanding and further arrangements,” he said.

Banyat Kantha, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), has so far refused to comment to The Phuket News on the UCEP emergency care law.

“This has nothing to do with me. Go ask NIEM,” he said.

Mr Banyat, who as PPHO Chief is the leading Ministry of Health official for the entire island and oversees the administration of all public health facilities in Phuket, including the three government hospitals in Phuket Town, Thalang and Patong.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Singapore’s shining example

"Other cyclists shared the path with families, walkers and roller-skaters and it was noticeable how friendly and considerate everyone was of each...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

When clicking on to the site it states that it has an 'untrusted certificate' It also refers to Google Chrome which is my normal browser. I re...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Clicked on the link and the site is in Thai??? How many Thai people have to report to immigration???...(Read More)

Phuket man hangs 11-month-old daughter, self in double-homicide jealousy

A monster killed this little girl. Perhaps it served some purpose for others to see what absolute evil is lurking out there. Which is more useful? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bestows UK Safer Roads Foundation ‘Key to the City’

Discover Thainess, normally i'd agree "Speed kills" is normally in a very few cases,not looking where you're going, on the phone, is...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

So many failing their "Duty of Care" the governor being at the top of the list. Why isn't there any interviews, from witnesses? Any...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Security Issues galore...shouldn't really be surprised. ...(Read More)

Russian boy, 10, injured in Phuket parasail accident

Eagle@ It`s not so many people some us this madness parasailing and jet- ski any more, and I am very very happy fore that :)...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Blah-di-blah-di-blah. How ridiculous is this???...about the 10th time these bum vendors have been run off the beach, and I'm sure this time will ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

My browser complains about a problem with the certificate "SEC_ERROR_UNKNOWN_ISSUER", not good....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.