PHUKET: A new bridge and road, costing B55 million and taking three years to build, located behind the King Power duty-free 'mega-store' on Chao Fa West Rd, are expected to open after Songkran, The Phuket News has been told.

Friday 24 March 2017, 05:26PM

The Chao Fa Bridge, as it is called, and the road that traverses it will connect Chao Fa West Rd to Muang Chaofah Rd. (See map.)

Ratchintin Co Ltd began construction in 2015 and was given 720 days to complete the project, explained the company's project manager Pirapong Pongpradit.

The bridge, now complete, spans 80 metres over a lake, leaving only 175m of road to be laid.

The Department of Rural Roads is responsible for this project. The bridge features four lanes of concrete road over two spans, each 8.8 meters wide.

Footpaths flank the outside lanes, giving pedestrians a total of three meters width to themselves.

“The project deadline was extended by 32 days as the contractor was ordered to halt work during New Year and Songkran holidays over the past three years,” Mr Pirapong said.

“The government didn’t want construction vehicles on the roads (during the holidays) because they would cause traffic jams or accidents,” he explained.

“Now it is set to be complete by April 17 this year,” Mr Pirapong said.