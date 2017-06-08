Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
B1m of electric cables, batteries stolen in Phuket

PHUKET: Police from Thalang and Kathu are investigating five thefts of batteries and electric cables from electric installations in their areas said to be worth in the region of B1 million.

crime, police, technology,

Shela Riva

Thursday 8 June 2017, 05:04PM

The most recent incident occurred yesterday (June 7) with B140,000 worth of equipment reportedly being stolen, the Director of Department of Rural Roads Mr Teeraporn Jiraratanakorn told to The Phuket News today (June 8).

Mr Teeraporn said, “We were alerted by villagers in Baan Kathu yesterday that the street lights in their area, around Highway 402, had not been not working since Tuesday night (June 6).

So, along with police, we checked and found that electric cables had been cut, we also found that cables in some of the light poles had been stolen, and so had batteries,” he said.

I cannot say exactly how many light poles are affected as the thefts have been ongoing since the beginning of this year, but now the total damage is in the region of B1mn,” he added.

This issue has yet to be resolved as we need to obtain a budget to carry out the repairs, so people should be wary at night as these areas are rural and dark,” added Mr Teeraporn.

Mr Teeraporn also explained that the latest incident in Baan Kathu is one of five being investigated.

It is likely that these thefts have been carried out gangs living in the areas.

Other area where thefts have occurred are Baan Bang Salang, Baan Mak Prakan, Baan Maenik and Baan Para which are all in Thalang.

Although each incident is relatively small, it will be very costly to put all of them right. Also, it is not good to leave rural areas so dark as it can be dangerous for drivers,” he said.

Kathu and Thalang Police are questioning local gang members in the hope of catching the thieves, and we have also put up a signs to inform people about the thefts and requesting they provide police with information should they have any.

Staff from the Department of Rural Roads will now patrol these areas every night.

They have probably made a decent amount of money from selling the stolen items,” he added.

Mr Teeraporn urged anyone with information to contact Thalang or Kathu Police.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.