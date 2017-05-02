Australians in Phuket - Adventure Mini Golf event

Recent Comments

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Tha...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car ...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "belie...(Read More)

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already weal...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to mak...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what rout...(Read More)