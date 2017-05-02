Tee off at 4.30pm for 18 holes. We will organise the teams, register at 4pm sharp. Then into dinner for a fantastic meal at 6pm. Starters, pizza, pasta and salads – woohoo! Prizes for performances on the day, so don’t run away. All included in the price 400B for members and 500B for non-members. Please let us know you are coming, either through Facebook or email geoff@getsolutions.net.au
Australians in Phuket - Adventure Mini Golf event
Start From: Saturday 20 May 2017, 04:00PM
to Saturday 20 May 2017, 07:00PM