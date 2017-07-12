PHUKET: A 70-year-old Australian man died today after falling into the sea during a parasail ride at Kata Beach.

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 05:55PM

Police question the parasail operators at Karon Police Station: Photo: Karon Police

The Narenthorn EMS Centre stationed at Vachira Phuket Hospital received a report from lifeguards stationed at Kata Beach at about midday today (July 12) stating that a foreigner had sustained injuries after falling from a parasail.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a foreigner man lying on the beach. He was taken to Patong Hospital where a doctor and a medical team tried to assist him but he was later pronounced dead.

Capt Weerayuth Phanyasirisukworakul of the Patong Police arrived at Patong Hospital and said, “We found several red marks the man’s body. It is believed these marks were from when the body hit the water.

“However, it has not yet been confirmed what caused his death,” Capt Weerayuth added.

Police have yet to decide whether to press any charges against those involved in the incident, Lt Suwit Sirirak of the Karon Police also confirmed.

“We are continuing our investigation,” he said.

The Australian Consulate-General in Phuket has been been notified of the incident.

The Phuket News is withholding the man’s names until it has been confirmed his family have been notified.