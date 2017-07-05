PHUKET: The Australian Embassy Bangkok has announced that it will move from its South Sathorn Road to a new location at 181 Wireless Road, not far from Lumphini Park.

Wednesday 5 July 2017, 11:44AM

The new premises on Wireless Road will open on Monday, July 31.

As Australia’s fourth-largest diplomatic mission in the world, the new embassy complex at Wireless Road will include a five-storey Chancery and an Ambassador’s residence, the embassy said in a release issued yesterday (July 4).

“Designed by prominent Australian architect James Grose, of BVN Architecture firm, the new building will be as iconic as that on South Sathorn,” said the release.

“Inspired by features of the Australian landscape, its striking red exterior is reminiscent of the rocks of Australia’s central desert and the traditional ‘itt mon daeng’ Thai brick, used extensively in Thai temples,” the release added.

To announce the launch of the new site, the embassy has released a video featuring Australian Ambassador to Thailand Paul Robilliard and embassy staff, as well as scenes showing the new building and its impressive gardens. . (See video here.)

The embassy’s new address is 181 Wireless Road, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330. Telephone, fax numbers and email addresses of the embassy will remain the same.

For more details, visit www.thailand.embassy.gov.au or “Australia in Thailand” on Facebook (click here), or follow Ambassador’s Robilliard on Twitter @AusAmbBkk