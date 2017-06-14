PHUKET: An Argentinian woman and Australian man were left seriously injured yesterday following a climbing accident in Krabi, across Phang Nga Bay from Phuket.

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 05:55PM

Ms Clavetti and Mr Rakuschan were injured in a climbing fall north of Railay Beach. Photo: Marine Salvage

The Tourist’s Friend Centre received a report at 7:30pm yesterday (June 13) that two tourists had fallen from a cliff located between Ao Ton Sai and Ao Pai Plong in Krabi, just north of Railay Beach.

Soldiers, tourist and marine police, and rescue workers took three hours to walk two kilometres to reach the scene, and when they arrived found two injured foreigners lying on the ground.

The woman, named as Maria Florencia Clavetti, 28, from Argentina, had sustained injuries to her back and hip, along with a broken arm and leg.

The man, Thomas Rakuschan, 27, from Australia, had broken his ankle and leg.

Rescue workers provided first aid and with great difficultly removed them from the area.

Both Ms Clavetti and Mr Rakuschan were initially taken to the First Standard Clinic in Ao Nang. However, they were later transferred to Wattanapat Hospital in Trang.