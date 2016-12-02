Australian Tim reed won the men’s competition of the Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon held on November 26-27, in a nail-biter against Michael Raelert of Germany, pitting the two former IronMan triathlon champions in a race that was neck-and-neck from start to finish.

The Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon participants line up at the start-point of the race, Bang Tao Beach, where the first triathlon was held in Asia more than 20 years ago.

With only 16 seconds separating the 1st and 2nd place finishers, this razor-thin margin of victory kept the crowd in suspense throughout the 3:48:33 it took the Australian to complete the race.

Thai-based New Zealander Amelia Watkinson stormed the women’s competition in emphatic fashion, besting the Australian second-place finisher Dimity-Lee Duke by just over nine minutes.

Watkinson’s 4:21:01 win in Phuket continues an impressive string of victories this year, including long-distance titles in New Zealand and China, as well as another IronMan 70.3 win in Busan, South Korea.

Angsana Laguna Phuket was proud host of the proudly Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon which brought together more than 1,300 athletes for a terrific competition of swimming, cycling and running.

The highly-anticipated event started and finished at Bang Tao Beach outside XANA Beach Club – the same location where the first triathlon was held in Asia more than 20 years ago – and featured outstanding individual and team relay performances.

The famously demanding IronMan 70.3 triathlon features a 1.9km swim followed by a 90km bike ride and a 21km run, ensuring that only the most fit and determined competitors finish the race.

Despite the level of difficulty, the event attracted strong male and female competitors of all ages and backgrounds, from teenage athletes to O65 retirees. Competitors from 61 countries participated in the event.

Angsana Laguna Phuket’s hosting of the IronMan 70.3 triathlon further establishes the luxury resort as the island’s premier location for special events.