Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Aussie Reed takes IronMan title

Australian Tim reed won the men’s competition of the Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon held on November 26-27, in a nail-biter against Michael Raelert of Germany, pitting the two former IronMan triathlon champions in a race that was neck-and-neck from start to finish.

The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2016, 02:29PM

The Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon participants line up at the start-point of the race, Bang Tao Beach, where the first triathlon was held in Asia more than 20 years ago.
The Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon participants line up at the start-point of the race, Bang Tao Beach, where the first triathlon was held in Asia more than 20 years ago.

With only 16 seconds separating the 1st and 2nd place finishers, this razor-thin margin of victory kept the crowd in suspense throughout the 3:48:33 it took the Australian to complete the race.

Thai-based New Zealander Amelia Watkinson stormed the women’s competition in emphatic fashion, besting the Australian second-place finisher Dimity-Lee Duke by just over nine minutes.

Watkinson’s 4:21:01 win in Phuket continues an impressive string of victories this year, including long-distance titles in New Zealand and China, as well as another IronMan 70.3 win in Busan, South Korea.

Angsana Laguna Phuket was proud host of the proudly Foremost IronMan 70.3 triathlon which brought together more than 1,300 athletes for a terrific competition of swimming, cycling and running.

United Services Phuket

The highly-anticipated event started and finished at Bang Tao Beach outside XANA Beach Club – the same location where the first triathlon was held in Asia more than 20 years ago – and featured outstanding individual and team relay performances.

The famously demanding IronMan 70.3 triathlon features a 1.9km swim followed by a 90km bike ride and a 21km run, ensuring that only the most fit and determined competitors finish the race.

Despite the level of difficulty, the event attracted strong male and female competitors of all ages and backgrounds, from teenage athletes to O65 retirees. Competitors from 61 countries participated in the event.

Angsana Laguna Phuket’s hosting of the IronMan 70.3 triathlon further establishes the luxury resort as the island’s premier location for special events.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.