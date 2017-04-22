The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners organised the 8th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release Ceremony on Songkran day (Apr 13) with resort General Manager Oriol Montal welcoming some 500 hotel guests, Phuket residents, tourists and provincial dignitaries at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s beachfront.

The ceremony, presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad alongside guests of honour including Thalang District Chief, Acting Sub Lt Vigrom Charktee; Director of Phuket Marine Biological Centre, Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong; Director of the Department of Civil Affairs, Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Captain Suthisak Cheu-Muang-Pak; Intendant of Sirinart National Park, Mr Vitoon Dechpramualpol; and Assistant Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office, Mrs Juttarat Ninlahut.

“This is a fantastic day and phenomenal way to begin the Thai New Year by releasing 53 new batches of rehabilitated green turtles into the Andaman Sea.

“This event has now become the resort’s traditional Songkran event as sea turtles represent longevity in Thai culture and releasing animals into nature is believed to bring good luck to all participants.

“The hotel guests were delighted to be part of this event as it is a distinctive experience of their Phuket holiday,” said Mr Montal.

All monies raised through donations during the event have gone towards supporting the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners; the Phuket Marine Biological Centre’s Injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and the Royal Thai Navy 3rd Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

Furthermore, the Mai Khao Turtle Foundation also organised an exclusive turtle release program on April 15 together with IUCN, an event supported by the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, Royal Thai Navy, Department of Marine & Coastal Resources and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

For more information about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, contact Mr Sean Panton, Co-Chairman and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Marriott Thailand Business Council, email sean.panton@marriotthotels.com or Khun Kittipan, Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation Manager, via email info@maikhaoturtlefoundation.org or call 076-338000 ext. 3383.