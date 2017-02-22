BANGKOK: The Legal Execution Department can now seize assets worth B20 billion from former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom and five others in the allegedly bogus rice sale scheme during the Yingluck Shinawatra government, says permanent secretary for commerce.

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 09:14AM

A worker picks a sack of rice at a warehouse in Bangkok. Officials will begin seizing the assets of five ex-commerce ministers and officials after the Administrative Court dismissed their injunction requests. Photo: Bangkok Post

Wiboonlasana Ruamraksa said yesterday (Feb 21) that the Foreign Trade Department had submitted last week a document authorising the Legal Execution Department to seize the assets of Mr Boonsong, his deputy Poom Sarapol and four Commerce Ministry officials. The document was sent along asset-tracing information found in the first round.

The six ex-commerce officials are on trial for alleged corruption in government-to-government rice sales with China. The sixth person is still at large.

Mr Boonsong is required to pay B1.77bn in compensation and then deputy commerce minister Poom Sarapol B2.3bn for the damage caused by the failed G2G rice sales. The four Commerce Ministry officials were asked to pay B4bn each.

A commerce ministry source said the first round of asset tracing mainly involved the ex-officials’ salary bank accounts. Authorities will examine further to find if the group had other hidden assets such as land or more bank accounts.

Miss Wiboonlasana said the Foreign Trade Department had asked concerned agencies in the provinces to help in the second round of asset tracing. A working panel comprising those experienced in locating and recovering assets would be formed to help.

On Feb 10, the Central Administrative Court dismissed petitions by Mr Boonsong and four others involved in the scandalous rice sale deal for an injunction against an administrative order demanding they pay compensation for the scheme’s losses.

It reasoned their assets had not been seized yet so the damages had not been done.

