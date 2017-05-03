The AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival 3 – an all-day to late-night open air carnival of music and family-friendly entertainment – will be staged among the majestic greens of the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground (ACG) on Saturday, May 20.

Saturday 13 May 2017, 02:00PM

For the third year on the trot AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival will dazzle your ears and souls with an eclectic mix of music.

With seven bands and three DJs on one stage, the AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival will alight the green with a truly festive spirit.

A diverse range of bands from Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket are set to provide stellar sounds, with fun-fair style attractions, arts and crafts, foodie favourites and all run to be kid friendly – this festival provides all the trimmings.

Gates open 4pm and the fun runs until midnight (and beyond).

The line-up includes: Shark Boy Alive, Lord Liar Boots, The Grumps, Moody Band, The Fuzztonez, DTACH & Dj Tank, The Odd Gods, Funk-R, DJ Ejanan and DJ Rozza.





All this for just B400 pre-event and B600 on the gate – to get your tickets, PM the AsiaLIFE Radio Facebook events page at AsiaLIFE Radio Festival 3, email: prim@asialiferadio.com, telephone: 085 691 7250 or visit: www.asialiferadio.com