Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival 3 to rock the ACG

The AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival 3 – an all-day to late-night open air carnival of music and family-friendly entertainment – will be staged among the majestic greens of the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground (ACG) on Saturday, May 20.

The Phuket News

Saturday 13 May 2017, 02:00PM

For the third year on the trot AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival will dazzle your ears and souls with an eclectic mix of music.

With seven bands and three DJs on one stage, the AsiaLIFE Radio Music Festival will alight the green with a truly festive spirit.

A diverse range of bands from Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket are set to provide stellar sounds, with fun-fair style attractions, arts and crafts, foodie favourites and all run to be kid friendly – this festival provides all the trimmings.

Gates open 4pm and the fun runs until midnight (and beyond).

The line-up includes: Shark Boy Alive, Lord Liar Boots, The Grumps, Moody Band, The Fuzztonez, DTACH & Dj Tank, The Odd Gods, Funk-R, DJ Ejanan and DJ Rozza.


All this for just B400 pre-event and B600 on the gate – to get your tickets, PM the AsiaLIFE Radio Facebook events page at AsiaLIFE Radio Festival 3, email: prim@asialiferadio.com, telephone: 085 691 7250 or visit: www.asialiferadio.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

If you think Phuket has VERY dangerous beach conditions half of the year then you must come from a country with no access to the sea. Yes we have a mo...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Joe 12; It is without question dereliction of duty through laziness and corruption plain & simple, local culture/customs has nothing to do with it...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

"In the emergency room, the patient’s condition was assessed and he received a full range of medical tests, including CT scan, radiology and la...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

I wish they would enforce the shirtless rule more strictly. Nothing is more revolving that idiot tourists riding around on scooters or sitting in rest...(Read More)

Ride for love: Phuket locals call for decency after Russian couple caught in the act in the back of tuk-tuk

I have heard it all now! A protest by the bastions of the moral society: tuktuk drivers. How about protesting at alleged local mafia practices by the ...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

A Van came around the corner on the wrong side of the road.!! Something that happens many times a day in Phuket because the most they risk is a BAH...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

malczx7r,you are wrong here.Kurt is insulting people nearly every day with his comments.Either thai people or the brain of every other normal thinking...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

@KURT: 99% of travel insurance policies specifically exclude coverage for injuries incurred while riding a motorbike. I'm not at all surprised...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

Kurt,why dont you read an article well before commenting.It was a hit and run.No driver to charge right now!And for saying:never trust thai...,just sh...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

@CaptainJack69 I gather you have not been to Thailand, travelling on a bus also is not the safest thing and many people (including Thai's) will tr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.