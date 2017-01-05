Throughout January, the region’s first and only syndicated radio chart countdown program, Asia Pop 40, will be counting down the most popular 140 songs from 2016, over four weekly installments.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 03:55PM

Phuket listeners can tune in to hear the epic 2016 countdown on Live 89.5 FM on Fridays from 1-4pm and Saturdays from 9pm-12am.

This year marks the third annual countdown of the top 140 songs on the Asia Pop 40 chart, based purely on their ranking in the chart and the number of weeks they appeared.

Creator and Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40, Rob Graham, stated, “We have always been committed to creating a year-end highlight package of the show and in previous years our listeners have reacted very positively to the round-up. What better way to showcase 52 episodes, or 156 hours, of programming? We believe our annual countdown is another first for Asian radio and we’re very proud of that.”

Graham added, “As per previous years, we will be honouring the Asia Pop 40 No. 1 Song Of 2016, and the The Asia Pop 40 No. 1 Artist Of 2016. We have added another award this year: The Asia Pop 40 No. 1 Group/Duo Of 2016.”

“The 2016 countdown will also include the announcement of the brand new fan selected Asia Pop 40 Artist Of The Year. Over the month of November, we asked fans to vote for their favourite artist of the year, and we had an overwhelming response with nearly 11 million votes.”

The Asia Pop 140 chart of 2016:

• 56 collaborations

• 44 tracks from solo female artists

• 50 tracks from solo male artists

• 46 tracks from groups

• 77 tracks from the Americas

• 8 tracks from Australia/New Zealand

• 15 tracks from Europe

• 36 tracks from the United Kingdom

Apart from airing the top 140 songs of 2016, the Asia Pop 140 will also air interviews with artists including The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Major Lazer, Alan Walker, Charlie Puth, The Veronicas, George Maple, Agnez Mo, Slot Machine, Daya, Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Yuna, Sheppard, R City, Steve Aoki and New Empire, as well as highlights of the year.

The Asia Pop 140 will air throughout January, culminating with the announcement of the No. 1 song for 2016 on Saturday 28 January, 2017.

Listen on your radio or online at Live 89.5