The 200th episode of Asia Pop 40 will go to air across Asia this weekend and Phuket listeners can tune in on Live 89.5 FM this Friday night from 9pm and again on Sunday from 1pm.

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 12:02PM

To celebrate the 200th episode landmark, EON Media Group has produced a special episode of Asia Pop 40 paying tribute to all the songs that have reached number one on the chart since it’s inception.

The special episode features highlights from the previous 199 shows, including interviews with The Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Fifth Harmony and many more.

The English version of Asia Pop 40 is hosted by media celebrity Dom Lau and first aired back in 2013.

The franchise currently airs across Southeast Asia and China as well as Australia/New Zealand on iHeartRadio, in English and Mandarin, to over 70 cities.

Creator and Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40, Rob Graham, said, “When we started the chart all those years ago, I never imagined it would become such a recognized show across Asia. To reach 200 shows is a really proud moment for me and my incredibly professional team and we are all looking forward to the next 200 shows!”

Graham added, “We would like to thank all our partners, affiliates, labels, artists’ management and the artists themselves who have all supported us from episode number one.”

The Asia Pop 40 chart is compiled using Asian chart data provided exclusively by iTunes which can be seen at www.asiapop40.com.

Catch the show on Friday night from 9pm and again on Sunday from 1pm on Live 89.5 on your FM dial or online at phuketliveradio.com