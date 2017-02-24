Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Artisans break the mould in Britain’s pottery capital

UNITED KINGDOM: At the 18th-century Spode pottery works in Stoke-on-Trent, start-up artisans like 22-year-old Emma Price are moving into abandoned buildings and breathing new life into a once-mighty industry.

culture,

AFP

Sunday 26 February 2017, 11:00AM

Workers hand-paint crockery in the Emma Bridgewater factory, which employs around 185 people and manufactures 1.3million pieces of pottery each year in the centre of Stoke-on-Trent. Photo AFP
Workers hand-paint crockery in the Emma Bridgewater factory, which employs around 185 people and manufactures 1.3million pieces of pottery each year in the centre of Stoke-on-Trent. Photo AFP

The 10-acre site in the heart of the Staffordshire city in central England whose name worldwide is synonymous with pottery has become a creative hub that is drawing in a new generation.

“It’s a real privilege to be on this site,” said Price, wearing blue overalls flecked in plaster, as she worked on the mould for a bowl.

“This offers me the opportunity to do my own thing and gives me the space to work in and do what I’m passionate about,” she said.

“A lot of people now are starting to move away from the mass-produced work and want something that’s more bespoke.”

Iconic Stoke brands such as Wedgwood, Royal Doulton and Spode are renowned across the globe for their fine chinaware.

On a rich seam of clay in England’s West Midlands, Stoke became the world centre of pottery production by 1800.

Now fewer than 10,000 people still work in an industry that once employed 80,000 in Stoke, as factories closed and production shifted to Asia over the last 20 years.

But young artists are making the most of the latent factory space, skills and expertise that still exist in the 250,000-strong city, not to mention the coveted “Made in Stoke-on-Trent” backstamp.

At the Spode works, founded in 1767, a few dozen artisans have moved into the derelict buildings.

Cobwebbed storehouses on the site are stuffed with Spode moulds from the past, stacked on wooden shelves marked with names like Louis XV, Old Comport and Rose Tazza.

The cavernous China Hall, once bustling with people and machines, now stands like an empty cathedral, filled with light and silence.

Ceramic artist Jo Ayre, 34, works in a makeshift studio just off the China Hall, in a space formerly known as Scorpion Alley, so fierce was the reputation of the women who worked there.

Besides producing her own works, she runs adult learning classes, teaching groups of locals who want to know more about the craft that made their city’s name.

Among those taking their first steps in learning how to manipulate the clay was 36-year-old barber Craig Urwin.

“We are doing it in the old-fashioned way, by hand. It’s fascinating,” he said.

Coast Beach Club

“We’ve probably got ancestors who did work here or in other factories.”

Ayre, who hails from Stoke, trained at the Royal College of Art in London but moved back in 2015.

“There’s so much space, people you can talk to who know a tremendous amount about ceramics, so it feels like there’s endless possibilities here.”

In 2011, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, stepped in to save Middleport Pottery, another historic site and the home of Burleigh chinaware.

As part of the regeneration project, artists have moved in there too, while the new visitor centre tells people about traditional pottery production.

Laura Cohen, Chief Executive of the British Ceramic Confederation trade association, said the industry was in good health in Stoke as sales and employment had surged since the depths of the recession in 2010.

“It forced those companies that were surviving to look at their business models, to think about how they can become truly world-class,” she said.

Steph Woodhouse, spokeswoman for the Emma Bridgewater factory, one of the more established brands, said: “We’ve seen a real return of artisan potters coming back to Stoke to utilise the skills and experience.”

Bridgewater began producing ceramics on a tiny scale in Stoke in 1985, and bought the Victorian-era Meakin factory in 1996 as the business expanded.

The pottery now produces 32,000 hand-made, hand-decorated items per week and exports internationally.

Some 250 people work in the Bridgewater factory, from the men casting the clay to the women using traditional sponging techniques to press on the decoration.

John Buckley, 59, has been working in potteries since he was 16.

“The mining’s gone, the steel’s gone, there’s only this, really,” he said of Stoke’s traditional industries.

“I’m surprised this is still going, and it’s coming back, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket sea gypsies stave off court-approved demolitions

Kurt,you are using the word racism quite often.You are some kind of -Herrenmensch-that you think you can question every law here?Day in day out you qu...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

Kurt,our lonesome warrior for justice.Who cares how long his jail time or how high the fine could be .Important is how long the jail time or how high ...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies stave off court-approved demolitions

Why is landownership in Thailand so many times not secured? Many different kind of deeds/ownership documents, all 'readily dressed' for possi...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

B100,000 fine for foreigners and a slap on the wrist for Thai's. It is very normal in Thailand for officials to target Foreigners and milk them...(Read More)

Thai man, 96, found hanged in Phuket property

Poor gentleman. Why do we have to go through this when we are in terminal pain?...(Read More)

BBC journalist faces five years jail for Thailand reporting

Kurt,it took me only a few minutes research on the internet to find out that BBC reporter are not always honest and non corrupted as you said.Also you...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi loader nabbed in B100,000 theft

@Jogi, not at all mate, and certainly did not say or imply that. Checkin bags are liable to be lost or damaged, as well as being broken in to. You s...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

A Russian woman: Feeding fish. Locked up several nights, wait for court, can get 1 year prison + 100,000 thb fine. Out on bail. A thai man: Kille...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies stave off court-approved demolitions

Oh dear. They won control of a piece of land with their recent victory in court, but now it seems the sea gypsies have taken that to mean that they ca...(Read More)

BBC journalist faces five years jail for Thailand reporting

Kurt...defamation laws are prevalent in all civilised countries. In uncivilsed countries they just chop your head off regardless. Just because this cl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.